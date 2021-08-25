COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 61.9 lakh doses administered in India on August 24

On the 221st day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 44.09 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.81 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 61.9 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 24, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 59.55 crore.

On the 221st day of the vaccination drive on August 24, 44.09 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.81 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- India's first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate HGCO19 by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd has been granted approval for Phase 2/3 clinical trails, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on August 24. The Pune-based biotechnology company had submitted the interim clinical data of the vaccine's Phase 1 study to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), it said. The Vaccine Subject Expert Committee (SEC) reviewed the interim Phase 1 data and found that the HGCO19 vaccine was safe, tolerable, and immunogenic in the participants of the study.

- COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the day. Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.

- Delhi’s stock of COVID-19 vaccines will last for a day, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on the day. In the morning, Delhi had a total of 3,79,030 coronavirus vaccines in its balance stock -- 1,76,760 doses of Covaxin and 2,02,270 doses of Covishield, it said.

- The Kerala government is aiming to inoculate everyone above 18 years of age with the first dose of COVID vaccine by September end and directions have been given to all districts to formulate vaccination plans. The directions were issued by state health minister Veena George in an emergency meeting of her department that was held to review the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state and to ensure vaccination of as many people as possible, according to a post on her Facebook page.

- A two-day mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign with special focus on covering those whose second dose is due will be launched in Madhya Pradesh on August 25 by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said. On the first day of the campaign, first and second doses will be administered, while on August 26, only those whose second jab is due will be covered, he informed.

