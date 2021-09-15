COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 61.15 lakh doses given on September 14

More than 61.15 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 14, taking the total number of jabs to above 75.89 crore, the Union Health Ministry's provisional report said on September 14.

On the 242nd day of the vaccination drive, 52.68 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 25.98 lakh their second dose.

The country took 85 days to give 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25. The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 13.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the drive from March 1, vaccinating everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The Centre opened up the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. As the drive stuttered, it announced free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Andhra Pradesh crossed a major milestone by administering a total of 3.50 crore doses (first and second) of the coronavirus vaccine to the eligible target groups. Of the total, 1.08 crore people got both the does administered while another 1.33 crore took only the first jab so far, health department data showed.

- More than 72.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on September 14. Further, more than 1.6 crore doses (1,60,75,000) are in the pipeline. More than 4.49 crore (4,49,03,025) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the day the government will organise a special COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 across the state, with a target to administer 25 to 30 lakh doses that day. Speaking to reporters after meeting with Deputy Commissioners and officers involved in COVID-19 management from all the districts, he said, Ministers will be joining the drive from their respective districts and that he will be in Kalaburagi that day.

- Schoolchildren aged between 12 and 15 years will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, the UK government has announced after the country's Chief Medical Officers gave their go-ahead for the jabs for younger age groups.

- Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed delight over India administering 75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine and urged people to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,51,84,657 Arunachal Pradesh 10,37,033 Assam 2,04,41,848 Bihar 4,56,78,426 Chandigarh 12,19,770 Chhattisgarh 1,52,35,390 Delhi 1,51,87,628 Goa 16,78,942 Gujarat 5,25,90,198 Haryana 1,88,47,625 Himachal Pradesh 75,52,935 Jharkhand 1,52,18,861 Karnataka 4,78,97,763 Kerala 3,18,33,263 Madhya Pradesh 5,19,87,485 Maharashtra 6,83,71,367 Odisha 2,57,35,381 Punjab 1,64,34,726 Rajasthan 5,02,04,726 Tamil Nadu 3,97,06,057 Telangana 1,97,71,670 Uttar Pradesh 8,86,39,075 Uttarakhand 94,35,224 West Bengal 4,77,74,728

