COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 59.75 lakh jabs on November 15

On the 304th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 18.73 lakh people received their first shot and 41.02 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has administered more than 59.75 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 112.97 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 16.

On the 304th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 18.73 lakh people received their first shot and 41.02 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- The Indian government has permitted the export of 5 crore doses of Covovax, a COVID-19 vaccine domestically produced here by the Serum Institute of India (SII), as the jab has not yet been approved for emergency use in the country, official sources said on November 15. The drug major SII has been allowed to export 50 lakh vials, equivalent to 5 crore doses, of Covovax to Indonesia, they said. According to PTI sources, the SII submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking grant of emergency use authorisation for Covovax on May 21 and it is still awaiting approval from the drug regulator.

- The inactivated virus vaccine Covaxin has immunological memory to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants of concern for at least up to six months, National Institute of Immunology director in-charge Pushkar Sharma said, implying the vaccine can provide protection for a minimum of that duration. Immunological memory is the ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously.

- Singapore is planning to allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated passengers from India and Indonesia from November 29 and will add three more countries early next month as it hopes to reclaim and rebuild the country's status as an international aviation hub with global connectivity, according to media reports on the day. Currently, there are 13 countries, including Canada, Australia and Germany, under Singapore's vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme, the Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

- Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step on the day of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control. The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going to school or university or for a walk or getting vaccinated.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,62,97,826 Arunachal Pradesh 13,56,425 Assam 3,04,25,974 Bihar 7,20,56,774 Chandigarh 15,17,749 Chhattisgarh 2,34,67,945 Delhi 2,13,71,146 Goa 22,51,526 Gujarat 7,48,37,981 Haryana 2,69,69,070 Himachal Pradesh 99,36,679 Jammu and Kashmir 1,58,94,640 Jharkhand 2,21,61,329 Karnataka 6,83,60,597 Kerala 4,10,49,106 Madhya Pradesh 7,59,37,067 Maharashtra 10,34,13,717 Odisha 4,05,71,614 Punjab 2,30,02,180 Rajasthan 6,45,10,054 Tamil Nadu 6,22,34,700 Telangana 3,50,27,664 Uttar Pradesh 14,14,95,964 Uttarakhand 1,18,96,773 West Bengal 8,49,14,772

(With inputs from PTI)