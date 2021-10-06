COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 59.48 lakh doses given on October 5

On the 263rd day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 32.32 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 27.15 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

More than 59.48 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 5, taking the total number of jabs to over 92.17 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 263rd day of the vaccination drive, 32.32 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 27.15 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Drug firm Cadila Healthcare has received permission from the Indian drug regulator for conducting phase III trials for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, it said on October 5. The company has already received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D to be administered in three doses on August 20.

- West Bengal administered over 9.66 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on the day and crossed the milestone of inoculating 6 crore people with at least one dose, a health department official said. The last one crore jabs were given in 17 days.

- Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has vaccinated all eligible beneficiaries with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 45 percent of them have taken their second dose, officials said on the day. On September 15, Samba had become the first district in the union territory to vaccinate all people in the 18-44 age group with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

- Two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are 90 percent effective against hospitalisation from the disease for all variants, including Delta, for at least six months, according to a study published in The Lancet journal on the day.

- The largest ever vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu will get underway on October 10 in 30,000 camps, in a bid to inoculate 70 percent of the population, as per the safe standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation, state health Minister Ma Subramanian said on the day. This exercise would be part of the fifth edition of the mega vaccination camps held by the health department state wide every Sunday since September 12 in over 20,000 areas, he told reporters.

- The Karnataka government has made a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine mandatory for officers and staff on duty and artists, who will perform during the world renowned Mysuru Dasara festival, commencing on October 7.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,28,22,588 Arunachal Pradesh 12,02,289 Assam 2,51,04,878 Bihar 5,86,96,028 Chandigarh 13,78,177 Chhattisgarh 1,89,25,369 Delhi 1,85,47,833 Goa 19,79,687 Gujarat 6,25,55,798 Haryana 2,36,20,897 Himachal Pradesh 85,16,418 Jammu and Kashmir 1,22,59,934 Jharkhand 1,83,38,681 Karnataka 5,74,20,464 Kerala 3,62,06,159 Madhya Pradesh 6,44,39,939 Maharashtra 8,46,48,303 Odisha 3,19,71,490 Punjab 2,00,87,982 Rajasthan 5,69,98,863 Tamil Nadu 4,95,53,798 Telangana 2,69,62,245 Uttar Pradesh 11,17,34,253 Uttarakhand 1,06,41,333 West Bengal 6,03,89,716

(With inputs from PTI)