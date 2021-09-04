COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 58 lakh doses administered in India on September 3

(Image: Reuters)

More than 58 lakh COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India on September 3, taking the number of doses given so far to above 67.72 crore, a health ministry report has said.

On the 231st day of the vaccination drive, 58,85,687 beneficiaries received the jab, pushing total coverage to 67,72,11,205.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

— The Jammu and Kashmir administration on September 3 set a target of administering one lakh vaccine doses a day. The decision was taken during a weekly meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in the Union Territory. The Lt Governor asked the deputy commissioner and the health department to effectively utilise the available stock to meet the target. He also directed that a buffer stock be maintained in all the districts.

- The Centre utilised 23.6 percent of funds earmarked for vaccination till July, according to information provided by the ministry of health and family Welfare in a response to RTI request filed by Vivek Pandey, a doctor turned activist. The government has budgeted Rs 35,000 crore for vaccinating the country in FY22.

- A day after Kerala's overall COVID-19 cases crossed the 41 lakh mark, state health minister Veena George said on September 3 that Covishield vaccine stock was over in at least six districts and the government had asked for more vaccines from the Centre. Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts were facing a shortage and only 1.4 lakh doses remained in reserve, she said.

-Biological E is slated to launch its vaccine against COVID-19 by October, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has said. "Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it'll be in the next month or two. They've made a broad commitment that they'll supply a significant amount by year-end," he said.

- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said only the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be given to eligible beneficiaries at civic and government-run inoculation centres in the metropolis on September 4. In a release, the civic body said in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, a special inoculation session has been organised for people due for their second dose.

- The World Health Organisation has said that it is closely monitoring a new "variant of interest" named Mu, warning that the new variant shows signs of possible resistance to vaccines. Mu—or the B.1.621 strain—was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, and since then, there have been "sporadic reports" of cases and some larger outbreaks in South America and Europe, the UN health agency said in its weekly bulletin on the pandemic.