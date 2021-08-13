COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 57 lakh doses administered in India on August 12

More than 57 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the country on August 12, taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 jab close to 53 crore, a Union Health Ministry's report said on August 13.
On the 209th day of the nationwide vaccination drive on August 12, 57,31,574 beneficiaries got the COVID-19 shot, pushing India's total coverage to 52,95,82,956.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
—The US health regulator has said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.
—Vaccines against COVID-19 that were developed by US drug makers Pfizer and Moderna may not be as effective against the 'Delta' variant compared to as they were against the original strain of the virus, suggests a new study. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only 42 percent effective against infection in July, while the Moderna vaccine was only 76 percent effective, the reported.
—More than 54.04 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, and 1,09,83,510 additional doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry has said. Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 52,00,96,418 doses, it said.
—The Union Ministry of Tourism has urged all state governments to drop the provision of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to all states, the ministry said the matter was discussed at a virtual meeting by the tourism department principal secretaries of states and union territories and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) under the chairpersonship of the Union tourism secretary on August 5.
—The very rare blood clots that can be caused by the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be aggressive and deadly but is very rare, leading scientists have concluded in the findings of the first study of its kind on August 12. A research team led by Dr Sue Pavord of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust examined vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,43,38,072
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 8,93,905
|Assam
| 1,32,57,136
|Bihar
| 2,89,42,854
|Chandigarh
|9,51,572
|Chhattisgarh
|1,27,95,811
|Delhi
|1,12,37,697
|Goa
|14,20,190
|Gujarat
|3,86,38,231
|Haryana
|1,33,38,180
|Himachal Pradesh
| 60,56,577
|Jharkhand
| 1,07,18,569
|Karnataka
|3,39,29,510
|Kerala
| 2,28,51,988
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,67,75,522
|Maharashtra
|4,79,38,239
|Odisha
| 1,89,36,854
|Punjab
| 1,07,65,814
|Rajasthan
|3,63,59,077
|Tamil Nadu
| 2,60,42,476
|Telangana
|1,59,04,117
|Uttar Pradesh
| 5,63,39,142
|Uttarakhand
| 70,11,167
|West Bengal
|3,33,78,788