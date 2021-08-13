MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 57 lakh doses administered in India on August 12

On the 209th day of the vaccination drive on August 12, 57,31,574 beneficiaries received the COVID-19 jab, taking India's coverage to 52,95,82,956

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

More than 57 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the country on August 12, taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 jab close to 53 crore, a Union Health Ministry's report said on August 13.

On the 209th day of the nationwide vaccination drive on August 12, 57,31,574 beneficiaries got the COVID-19 shot, pushing India's total coverage to 52,95,82,956.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

—The US health regulator has said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

—Vaccines against COVID-19 that were developed by US drug makers Pfizer and Moderna may not be as effective against the 'Delta' variant compared to as they were against the original strain of the virus, suggests a new study. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only 42 percent effective against infection in July, while the Moderna vaccine was only 76 percent effective, the Daily Mail reported.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

—More than 54.04 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, and 1,09,83,510 additional doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry has said. Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 52,00,96,418 doses, it said.

—The Union Ministry of Tourism has urged all state governments to drop the provision of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to all states, the ministry said the matter was discussed at a virtual meeting by the tourism department principal secretaries of states and union territories and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) under the chairpersonship of the Union tourism secretary on August 5.

—The very rare blood clots that can be caused by the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be aggressive and deadly but is very rare, leading scientists have concluded in the findings of the first study of its kind on August 12. A research team led by Dr Sue Pavord of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust examined vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,43,38,072
Arunachal Pradesh 8,93,905
Assam 1,32,57,136
Bihar 2,89,42,854
Chandigarh9,51,572
Chhattisgarh1,27,95,811
Delhi1,12,37,697
Goa14,20,190
Gujarat3,86,38,231
Haryana1,33,38,180
Himachal Pradesh 60,56,577
Jharkhand 1,07,18,569
Karnataka3,39,29,510
Kerala 2,28,51,988
Madhya Pradesh3,67,75,522
Maharashtra4,79,38,239
Odisha 1,89,36,854
Punjab 1,07,65,814
Rajasthan3,63,59,077
Tamil Nadu 2,60,42,476
Telangana1,59,04,117
Uttar Pradesh 5,63,39,142
Uttarakhand 70,11,167
West Bengal3,33,78,788

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVAXIN #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishield #Health #India
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:16 am

