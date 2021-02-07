COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker | Over 56 lakh people get jabs; Uttar Pradesh leads with 6.73 lakh beneficiaries

Source: AP

Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on February 5.

Of the 5,636,868 beneficiaries vaccinated, 5,266,175 are healthcare workers and 370,693 frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2, said Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry, Manohar Agnani.

He said 54.7 percent of healthcare workers registered on CoWIN application have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Agnani said 220,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated on February 5 and there was no case of serious or severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date.

The highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 673,542 followed by Maharashtra at 463,044, Rajasthan at 419,059 and Karnataka at 383,537.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are the latest developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination in India:

> The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, has crossed the one lakh-mark, officials said. On Saturday, over 9,500 beneficiaries were given the shots, including frontline workers. The turnout was about 53 percent.

> Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said the country is developing seven more COVID-19 vaccines and also working on further vaccine development to inoculate every citizen of India. He said the Centre does not have any immediate plan to make the vaccines available in the open market and a decision will be taken as the situation demands.

> India has so far supplied COVID-19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. He said there are three categories of countries which are keen to get the vaccine from India- poor, price-sensitive nations and other countries which directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.