COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 55.89 lakh jabs given on October 26

The US will lift all restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers, including from India, from November 8. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 55.89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count to over 103.53 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on October 27.

On the 284th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 22.24 lakh people received their first shot and 33.64 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive has picked pace over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- The Maharashtra government issued an order on October 26 allowing the common people, irrespective of the nature of their jobs, who are vaccinated fully against COVID-19 to board suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In this order, the state government has extended the definition of fully vaccinated people to cover even those people who are working in non-essential sectors. This means people who have taken both the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 and completed 14 days after inoculation can travel in local trains.

- The Tamil Nadu government has advised the administration in all the districts to step up the COVID-19 vaccination programme as the percentage-wise vaccination for the second dose, in comparison to the state's population, is below the national average, according to a top official. In a message to the district collectors, the health department's Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the health teams in the districts were instructed on the need to focus on increasing the number of daily vaccinations after identifying the people who are yet to receive the first dose and those eligible for the second dose of the vaccine.

- The US will lift all restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers, including from India, from November 8 but they will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the country, the White House has announced.

- The US moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions of more children as a panel of government advisers on the day endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5 to 11-year-olds.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,13,41,534 Arunachal Pradesh 12,89,666 Assam 2,74,97,135 Bihar 6,51,78,401 Chandigarh 14,56,217 Chhattisgarh 2,15,44,399 Delhi 2,02,02,215 Goa 21,34,151 Gujarat 6,93,52,305 Haryana 2,55,62,947 Himachal Pradesh 89,88,934 Jammu and Kashmir 1,43,38,400 Jharkhand 2,00,64,604 Karnataka 6,38,70,905 Kerala 3,84,28,383 Madhya Pradesh 6,91,19,197 Maharashtra 9,62,83,108 Odisha 3,61,97,469 Punjab 2,19,33,482 Rajasthan 6,18,17,677 Tamil Nadu 5,69,96,318 Telangana 3,07,92,674 Uttar Pradesh 12,77,40,799 Uttarakhand 1,11,84,439 West Bengal 7,40,30,517

