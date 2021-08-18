COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 55.05 lakh doses administered in India on August 17

On the 214th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 41.79 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.25 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 55.05 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 17, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 56.06 crore.

On the 214th day of the vaccination drive on August 17, 41.79 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.25 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Altogether 11 percent of the eligible population in Assam has so far received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said on August 17. He claimed that there was adequate stock of vaccines in the state and urged the people to come forward for their jab. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Mahanta said, "As of date, 1.18 crore people have received their first dose of vaccine, while 25.21 lakh have taken their second dose also." In terms of percentage, 51 percent have taken the first dose and 11 percent have received both the doses, he added.

- Pregnant women and chronic patients in the state should be given priority in vaccination by giving them jabs on holidays also, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on the day. The CM gave the instruction to the health department at the COVID review meeting held during the day, according to a state government statement.

- The Assam government has exempted fully vaccinated incoming people carrying the latest COVID-19 negative report from mandatory testing for the virus on arrival in the state. The order will come into immediate effect, but the exemption will not be applicable for symptomatic passengers, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

- A study by the ICMR on covid-infected individuals in the city has indicated that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) "was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups." B.1.617.2, or the Delta variant of covid causing Sars Cov2 was the dominant circulating strain and one of the primary drivers for the country's covid second wave, the study, approved by the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, said.

- A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has said it is wrong to believe that the COVID-19 vaccines cause impotence in men and appealed to people not to fall prey to such rumours. The MLA, Sanjay Pathak, made this statement at a ceremony on Independence Day in Katni district, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,56,21,816 Arunachal Pradesh 9,08,979 Assam 1,48,23,938 Bihar 3,08,85,902 Chandigarh 10,09,159 Chhattisgarh 1,31,70,116 Delhi 1,18,33,625 Goa 14,64,825 Gujarat 4,12,62,937 Haryana 1,40,94,934 Himachal Pradesh 66,42,413 Jharkhand 1,12,03,642 Karnataka 3,54,72,593 Kerala 2,49,66,778 Madhya Pradesh 3,85,03,440 Maharashtra 5,07,52,443 Odisha 1,99,64,068 Punjab 1,15,39,141 Rajasthan 3,84,21,063 Tamil Nadu 2,73,89,694 Telangana 1,65,36,298 Uttar Pradesh 6,06,06,763 Uttarakhand 74,34,757 West Bengal 3,49,57,793

(With inputs from PTI)