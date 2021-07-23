MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 54.76 lakh doses administered in India on July 22

On the 188th day of the vaccination drive on July 22, a total of 54,76,423 lakh jabs were administered across the country.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
On the 188th day of the vaccination drive on July 22, a total of 54,76,423 lakh jabs were administered across the country.(Representative image)

On the 188th day of the vaccination drive on July 22, a total of 54,76,423 lakh jabs were administered across the country.(Representative image)

More than 54.76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 22, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 42.34 crores.

On the 188th day of the vaccination drive on July 22, a total of 54,76,423 lakh jabs were administered across the country.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than a crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

- Odisha has administered 1.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. "Crossing a significant milestone in COVID-19 vaccination, Odisha has administered 1.5 cr vaccine doses, including vaccination of frontline warriors," Patnaik tweeted on July 23. The state has so far administered 1,50,01,126 vaccine doses including 2,36,774 on July 23.

- US regulators have added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk" for those getting the shot.

- On account of limited supply of Covid vaccine, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to reserve Covishield shots only for beneficiaries whose second dose is due, across all its vaccination centres till July 31. The order issued by the Directorate of Family Welfare said all slots, booked online or availed through walk-in shall be reserved.

- More than 3.20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are currently available with states, union territories and private hospitals for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. States and union territories have so far received a total of 43,79,78,900 vaccine doses through all channels and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,93,25,079
Arunachal Pradesh 7,98,719
Assam93,39,057
Bihar2,16,53,230
Chandigarh7,20,736
Chhattisgarh 1,13,22,024
Delhi 95,67,507
Goa 12,32,518
Gujarat3,06,83,100
Haryana1,08,98,123
Himachal Pradesh 47,62,358
Jharkhand85,40,810
Karnataka 2,82,48,693
Kerala 1,77,09,527
Madhya Pradesh2,67,99,906
Maharashtra4,04,21,446
Odisha 1,51,05,085
Punjab90,81,574
Rajasthan2,99,22,584
Tamil Nadu2,04,02,188
Telangana1,36,99,707
Uttar Pradesh4,27,97,138
Uttarakhand54,48,721
West Bengal2,69,97,462

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Covishield #Health #India #sputnik v
first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.