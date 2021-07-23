COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 54.76 lakh doses administered in India on July 22

On the 188th day of the vaccination drive on July 22, a total of 54,76,423 lakh jabs were administered across the country.(Representative image)

More than 54.76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 22, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 42.34 crores.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than a crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Odisha has administered 1.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. "Crossing a significant milestone in COVID-19 vaccination, Odisha has administered 1.5 cr vaccine doses, including vaccination of frontline warriors," Patnaik tweeted on July 23. The state has so far administered 1,50,01,126 vaccine doses including 2,36,774 on July 23.

- US regulators have added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk" for those getting the shot.

- On account of limited supply of Covid vaccine, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to reserve Covishield shots only for beneficiaries whose second dose is due, across all its vaccination centres till July 31. The order issued by the Directorate of Family Welfare said all slots, booked online or availed through walk-in shall be reserved.

- More than 3.20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are currently available with states, union territories and private hospitals for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. States and union territories have so far received a total of 43,79,78,900 vaccine doses through all channels and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,93,25,079 Arunachal Pradesh 7,98,719 Assam 93,39,057 Bihar 2,16,53,230 Chandigarh 7,20,736 Chhattisgarh 1,13,22,024 Delhi 95,67,507 Goa 12,32,518 Gujarat 3,06,83,100 Haryana 1,08,98,123 Himachal Pradesh 47,62,358 Jharkhand 85,40,810 Karnataka 2,82,48,693 Kerala 1,77,09,527 Madhya Pradesh 2,67,99,906 Maharashtra 4,04,21,446 Odisha 1,51,05,085 Punjab 90,81,574 Rajasthan 2,99,22,584 Tamil Nadu 2,04,02,188 Telangana 1,36,99,707 Uttar Pradesh 4,27,97,138 Uttarakhand 54,48,721 West Bengal 2,69,97,462

