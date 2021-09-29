COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 54.13 lakh doses given on September 28

On the 256th day of the vaccination drive, 29.14 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 24.98 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)
More than 54.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 28, taking the total number of jabs to over 87.66 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.
On the 256th day of the vaccination drive, 29.14 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 24.98 lakh their second dose.
After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.
The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. In the second phase that started from March 1, everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities was included. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.
From May 1, the 18-44 age group, too, was eligible for the jab.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:
- Andhra Pradesh crossed another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination on September 28 by completing administration of over four crore doses.
- The Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly on the day that some 8.33 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines could not be used in the state since the inoculation drive began. The information was given by health minister Rishikesh Patel in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Punja Vansh. A vial of vaccine which contains ten doses has to be used within four hours once opened, the minister said.
- India's drug regulator allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute of India on the day to enrol kids aged 7-11 years for its trial of US drugmaker Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, as the country prepares to protect children from the novel coronavirus.
- More than 4.77 crore people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Madhya Pradesh so far out of the eligible population of 5.49 crore, a state health official said on the day. Among these beneficiaries, 12,03,612 people were inoculated on September 27 during a mega vaccination drive in the state, he said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the efforts of health workers engaged in the vaccination programme for administering over 12 lakh doses on a single day during the mega drive on the day, a public relations department official said.
- The Supreme Court on the day said that there is no need for a toll-free number for registration for COVID-19 vaccination as the Centre has already started walk-in vaccination, where people can go for jabs without prior enrolment.Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
| 4,00,62,229
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11,57,180
|Assam
|2,37,99,016
|Bihar
| 5,40,71,559
|Chandigarh
|13,38,640
|Chhattisgarh
| 1,81,30,057
|Delhi
| 1,75,57,752
|Goa
| 19,02,688
|Gujarat
|6,03,54,039
|Haryana
|2,25,55,659
|Himachal Pradesh
| 83,24,209
|Jammu and Kashmir
| 1,12,17,146
|Jharkhand
| 1,75,35,578
|Karnataka
|5,51,44,728
|Kerala
| 3,53,72,386
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,26,40,265
|Maharashtra
|8,01,09,475
|Odisha
|3,00,13,353
|Punjab
| 1,94,13,580
|Rajasthan
| 5,53,35,625
|Tamil Nadu
| 4,66,46,802
|Telangana
|2,51,94,288
|Uttar Pradesh
|10,52,16,492
|Uttarakhand
| 1,04,23,832
|West Bengal
| 5,67,71,326