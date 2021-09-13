COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 53 lakh doses given on September 12

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)
More than 53.38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 12, taking the total number of jabs to above 74.38 crore, the Union Health Ministry's provisional report said on September 13.
On the 240th day of the vaccination drive, 35.21 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 18.17 lakh their second dose.
All adults in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose, the ministry said.
"Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 percent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
The country took 85 days to give 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the drive from March 1, vaccinating everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The Centre opened up the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. As the drive stuttered, it announced free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:
- With over 11,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots given on September 12, the cumulative number of doses administered in Delhi so far has reached 1,50,22,686, according to the Co-WIN portal. The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays. Of the total 1,50,22,686 doses administered, 43,84,838 are second doses, according to the portal.
- The Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Science (ILS) said about 20 percent of the fully vaccinated people in Odisha have failed to develop antibodies against SARS-CoV2 and they may require booster doses. Though Odisha has so far inoculated over 61.32 lakh people with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 10 lakh people in the city, about 20 percent of them have failed to develop antibodies against SARS-CoV2 and they may require booster doses, said ILS director Dr Ajay Parida.
- Authorities in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir have finalised the modalities for a door-to-door vaccination drive for over 63,000 remaining beneficiaries in the district, officials said. Out of 1,74,970 beneficiaries, 1,11,242 have received the first dose, whereas 63,728 are yet to be vaccinated, they said.
- Holding that 73 crore people of the country's population have received their first jab, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said vaccination was the only medicine to boost the economy as it allows people to conduct businesses regularly and farmers to carry work their fields.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,47,38,611
|Arunachal Pradesh
|10,27,023
|Assam
|2,01,55,708
|Bihar
|4,48,11,639
|Chandigarh
| 12,10,289
|Chhattisgarh
| 1,50,93,138
|Delhi
| 1,50,22,689
|Goa
|16,68,824
|Gujarat
|5,24,43,975
|Haryana
| 1,83,04,221
|Himachal Pradesh
|75,07,558
|Jharkhand
|1,50,31,730
|Karnataka
|4,75,28,846
|Kerala
|3,17,18,491
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,16,51,922
|Maharashtra
|6,78,91,408
|Odisha
|2,54,38,988
|Punjab
|1,62,03,089
|Rajasthan
|4,98,02,513
|Tamil Nadu
|3,90,92,405
|Telangana
|1,95,35,913
|Uttar Pradesh
|8,69,17,316
|Uttarakhand
| 93,68,244
|West Bengal
|4,73,38,982