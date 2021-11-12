MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 53.81 lakh jabs on November 11

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that all the people of the state should be inoculated against COVID-19 on a war footing to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
At least 89 percent of the eligible population in Maharashtra's Raigad district has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official. (Representative image: Reuters)



India has administered more than 53.81 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 110.79 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 12.

On the 300th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 14.26 lakh people received their first shot and 39.55 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Close

Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- The government does not want to make haste about administering COVID-19 vaccine to children and any decision in this regard will be taken based on expert opinion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said on November 11. On when vaccination for children could start as Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorisation for those 12-year-old and above, he said children were not being inoculated against COVID-19 on a large scale anywhere in the world though it has been initiated in some countries in a limited manner.

- The WHO's approval to Covaxin earlier this month would bring about a significant improvement in the ease of travel for vaccinated Indians and India is also taking up with countries that are issuing separate orders for individual vaccines to recognise the Bharat Biotech-manufactured COVID-19 jab, the Ministry of External Affairs said on the day. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 96 countries have either accepted WHO-approved vaccines, which would include both Covishield and Covaxin, or in some cases only Covishield or Covaxin.

- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on the day that all the people of the state should be inoculated against COVID-19 on a war footing to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic. The chief minister said this while reviewing the vaccination campaign in the state besides the availability of DAP fertilizer and drainage of water out of the fields.

- At least 89 percent of the eligible population in Maharashtra's Raigad district has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on the day. Over 26.81 lakh people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,08,747 have been administered both jabs, said Dr Kiran Patil, CEO of the Raigad Zilla Parishad.

- At least 13.52 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh in one day, which was the highest single-day vaccination in the country, an official claimed on the day.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,57,00,045
Arunachal Pradesh13,43,828
Assam2,96,91,915
Bihar7,11,45,523
Chandigarh15,01,887
Chhattisgarh 2,29,59,730
Delhi 2,10,47,520
Goa22,30,115
Gujarat7,33,60,250
Haryana2,65,96,712
Himachal Pradesh96,58,535
Jammu and Kashmir1,55,73,149
Jharkhand 2,15,90,847
Karnataka6,77,19,850
Kerala4,05,28,283
Madhya Pradesh 7,43,03,718
Maharashtra10,12,13,792
Odisha 3,98,83,967
Punjab2,27,06,655
Rajasthan 6,37,96,076
Tamil Nadu6,00,86,413
Telangana 3,43,82,831
Uttar Pradesh 13,73,01,124
Uttarakhand1,17,15,257
West Bengal 8,32,66,658
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 12, 2021 12:01 pm

