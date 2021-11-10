MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 52.69 lakh jabs on November 9

Karnataka has achieved a COVID-19 vaccination coverage of 89 percent in the first dose and 48 percent in the second, said Health Minister K Sudhakar

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
On the 298th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 15.14 lakh people received their first shot and 37.54 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

India has administered more than 52.69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 109.63 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 10.

On the 298th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 15.14 lakh people received their first shot and 37.54 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- Karnataka has achieved a COVID-19 vaccination coverage of 89 percent in the first dose and 48 percent in the second, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on November 9 as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down.

- Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the day.

- The Arunachal Pradesh government on the day urged religious leaders and community influencers to support the state government in achieving 100 percent coverage of COVID-19 vaccination. Addressing a virtual meeting of all faith-based organisations, Health Minister Alo Libang said the state needs to improve the inoculation coverage to 100 percent, and religious leaders can play a major role in motivating beneficiaries to take both doses of the vaccine.

- In order to speed up the coverage of first dose beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nagpur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra said on the day that it was planning to discontinue free jabs at its vaccination centres after November 30. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi said Nagpur city, with 160 free vaccination centres, has 19.73 lakh eligible beneficiaries, of which 16.92 lakh have received the first dose.

- People who have not taken a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed entry at historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, an official said on the day.

Over 15.92 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. According to it, more than 116 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, it said.

- Frontline health service staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue working for the National Health Service (NHS) in England, the UK government told Parliament on the day.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,53,53,443
Arunachal Pradesh13,36,681
Assam2,93,77,400
Bihar 7,10,64,327
Chandigarh14,94,774
Chhattisgarh 2,27,36,225
Delhi 2,09,06,815
Goa22,20,913
Gujarat7,24,94,705
Haryana 2,63,79,999
Himachal Pradesh95,13,648
Jammu and Kashmir1,53,63,985
Jharkhand 2,14,58,712
Karnataka6,69,34,896
Kerala4,02,32,587
Madhya Pradesh7,21,94,819
Maharashtra 10,01,45,916
Odisha3,94,16,320
Punjab2,25,52,045
Rajasthan 6,33,86,299
Tamil Nadu5,97,86,613
Telangana3,40,46,200
Uttar Pradesh 13,52,89,463
Uttarakhand1,16,21,209
West Bengal 8,25,00,724
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:28 am

