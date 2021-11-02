COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 52.39 lakh jabs given on November 1

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)
India administered more than 52.39 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 106.85 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 2.
On the 290th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 21.41 lakh people received their first shot and 30.97 lakh their second dose.
The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.
By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.
On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.
The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
Here are some major developments related to vaccination:
- Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) on November 1 said they have received the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, in Indonesia. The vaccine will be manufactured by SII in India and marketed by it in Indonesia under the brand name Covovax, Novavax Inc said in a statement.
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the day that 78 percent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 percent have received both the shots. Describing it as an extraordinary feat, he said India is rapidly progressing on the path to defeating the virus. According to Union health ministry data updated at 7 am, the total COVID vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 106.31 crore.
- The Texas-India vaccine diplomacy, a collaboration for shared global health between Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E and the Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, has led to the development of a cost-efficient vaccine against COVID-19 for $1.50 per dose, according to a top American scientist.
- Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on the day that the Department of Health here has so far covered about 70 percent of the population in the union territory under the vaccination programme against coronavirus. Speaking after unfurling the tricolour at an event to mark the 67th Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) of Puducherry, which marked the French colony's merger with the Indian Union, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to get vaccinated so that they could protect themselves against the pandemic.Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
| 5,35,69,343
|Arunachal Pradesh
|13,12,691
|Assam
|2,84,24,204
|Bihar
| 6,85,06,698
|Chandigarh
| 14,75,705
|Chhattisgarh
|2,22,51,036
|Delhi
| 2,05,34,355
|Goa
|21,81,145
|Gujarat
|7,10,51,088
|Haryana
|2,59,19,557
|Himachal Pradesh
|92,03,767
|Jammu and Kashmir
| 1,47,45,326
|Jharkhand
| 2,06,98,678
|Karnataka
|6,54,81,113
|Kerala
|3,91,13,760
|Madhya Pradesh
|7,10,68,505
|Maharashtra
| 9,85,33,391
|Odisha
| 3,75,84,858
|Punjab
| 2,22,29,752
|Rajasthan
|6,27,85,564
|Tamil Nadu
|5,90,40,873
|Telangana
|3,25,86,884
|Uttar Pradesh
| 13,17,28,835
|Uttarakhand
|1,14,30,586
|West Bengal
| 7,88,76,131