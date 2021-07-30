COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 51 lakh jabs administered in India on July 29

(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 51.83 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 29, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 45 crore.

On the 195th day of the vaccination drive on July 29, 51,83,180 lakh beneficiaries received were given a dose of the vaccine, pushing total coverage to 45,60,33,754.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said.

"Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," it added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The government on July 29 said it was able to extract 4.1 million extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines beyond the labelled quantity between May 1 and July 13. At the same time, 2.49 lakh doses have been wasted. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat are the three states that have extracted maximum number of doses at 0.6 million, 0.5 million and 0.46 million, respectively. The wastage has been high in Bihar at 0.12 million and Jammu & Kashmir at 32,680 doses.

- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will begin home vaccination of bed-ridden people in the city against coronavirus on an experimental basis from July 30. The initiative will be rolled out first in the K-east administrative ward covering the western suburbs of Andheri east, Marol, Chakala and others, it said.

- India dispatched approximately 6.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to foreign countries from January 12 to July 22, the government informed Parliament on July 29. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said, "During the period January 12 to July 22, approximately 42.2 crore doses have been transported.

- More than 2.88 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 47.48 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 53,05,260 doses are in the pipeline.