Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 50 lakh doses given on October 12

India administered more than 50.63 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on October 12, taking the total number of jabs beyond 96.43 crore, according to a report from the Union Health Ministry.

On the 270th day of the vaccination drive, 26.13 lakh individuals received their first shot and 24.50 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 68.93 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.50 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, 45 days for the next 10 crore and 29 days to reach the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Let's check out some key developments related to vaccination

> The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the drug regulator has recommended granting an emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-18 years. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is yet to give its final approval.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of market authorisation of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in an emergency situation," the expert panel said in a statement.

> The United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, ending historic curbs on non-essential travellers in place since March 2020, two US officials said on October 12.

The rules, which will formally be announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on October 13, will cover land borders and ferry crossings.

They are similar but not identical to planned requirements announced last month for international air travellers, the officials said in a call with reporters.

> Covid-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer provide protection against multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the highly infectious Delta variant, according to a study.

The findings, published in the journal Nature on Tuesday, also show that those infected with the virus prior to vaccination exhibit a more robust immune response to all variants than those who were uninfected and fully vaccinated.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,54,70,638 Arunachal Pradesh 12,41,153 Assam 2,61,91,921 Bihar 6,12,49,219 Chandigarh 14,08,702 Chhattisgarh 1,97,91,517 Delhi 1,92,90,949 Goa 20,39,235 Gujarat 6,57,46,891 Haryana 2,42,67,967 Himachal Pradesh 86,46,777 Jammu and Kashmir 1,33,42,714 Jharkhand 1,90,04,287 Karnataka 5,99,13,592 Kerala 3,68,96,498 Madhya Pradesh 6,56,40,924 Maharashtra 8,93,33,716 Odisha 3,33,33,121 Punjab 2,08,59,756 Rajasthan 5,94,70,753 Tamil Nadu 5,23,79,870 Telangana 2,83,08,008 Uttar Pradesh 11,71,60,812 Uttarakhand 1,08,03,408 West Bengal 6,55,04,434

(With inputs from PTI)