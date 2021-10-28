MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 49.09 lakh jabs given on October 27

Government gears up for the launch of the 'Har Ghar Ki Dastak' campaign next month to motivate people into vaccination.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 49.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 104.04 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on October 28.

On the 285th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 18.24 lakh people received their first shot and 30.84 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- As many as 6,94,46,788 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 3,27,984 on October 27.

- Around 11 crore people who have taken the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine have not got themselves jabbed with the second dose even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between two doses, according to government data. The data showed that over 3.92 crore beneficiaries are more than six weeks overdue for their second dose, around 1.57 crore are up to four to six weeks late, and more than 1.50 crore are up to two to four weeks overdue for their second shot of either Covishield or Covaxin. Also, over 3.38 crore people are up to two weeks overdue to becoming fully vaccinated.

- A total 2.49 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 6.95 crore.

- ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign will be launched over the next one month for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in poor-performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full vaccination against the deadly infection, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. No district should be without full vaccination, he said during a national review meeting with health ministers of various states and union territories, according to a statement from the health ministry.

- China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) along with the Asian Development (ADB) are currently processing a $ 2 billion loan for India to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

- The US moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,18,60,618
Arunachal Pradesh12,94,473
Assam2,76,27,107
Bihar6,53,08,592
Chandigarh14,60,108
Chhattisgarh 2,17,04,759
Delhi2,02,63,480
Goa21,40,064
Gujarat 6,95,96,660
Haryana2,56,41,395
Himachal Pradesh 90,29,567
Jammu and Kashmir1,44,06,978
Jharkhand2,01,80,062
Karnataka6,45,35,708
Kerala3,84,92,170
Madhya Pradesh6,94,79,259
Maharashtra9,67,45,342
Odisha3,64,56,045
Punjab2,19,79,962
Rajasthan6,18,95,482
Tamil Nadu5,71,57,004
Telangana 3,10,56,688
Uttar Pradesh12,83,51,497
Uttarakhand1,12,27,580
West Bengal7,45,82,865
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:56 am

