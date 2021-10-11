COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 46.57 lakh doses given on October 10

On the 268th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 23.03 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 23.54 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 46.57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 10, taking the total number of jabs to over 95.19 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 268th day of the vaccination drive, 23.03 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 23.54 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Over 46,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on October 10, of which more than 25,000 people got the jabs at mega camps organised by the Delhi government. According to government data, 46,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi during the day. A total of 25,173 people were vaccinated at mega camps across the city. Of these, 13,662 got the first dose. The maximum number of doses (6,612) were administered in northeast Delhi, followed by southwest Delhi (3,207), west Delhi (2,831) and Shahdara (2,427).

- The government has permitted the export of Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light domestically produced here as the jab has not yet been approved for emergency use in India, sources said on the day. Indian drug firm Hetero Biopharma Limited has been allowed to export 40 lakh doses of Sputnik Light to Russia, sources in the know of the developments told news agency PTI.

- More than 10.5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to people in Puducherry so far, the territorial government said on the day, as 76 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Director of Health G Sriramulu said 7,06,144 people received the first dose, while 3,45,091 got the second jab.

- A total of 6,52,43,703 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 19,562 on the day, according to a release.

- More than 95.96 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. A total of 8,28,73,425 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,45,67,168 Arunachal Pradesh 12,28,650 Assam 2,59,71,234 Bihar 6,05,65,684 Chandigarh 14,00,557 Chhattisgarh 1,95,47,767 Delhi 1,90,59,772 Goa 20,22,134 Gujarat 6,51,49,615 Haryana 2,40,32,677 Himachal Pradesh 86,01,361 Jammu and Kashmir 1,30,71,344 Jharkhand 1,88,53,790 Karnataka 5,90,31,393 Kerala 3,66,19,059 Madhya Pradesh 6,52,46,990 Maharashtra 8,77,22,763 Odisha 3,27,08,103 Punjab 2,06,42,607 Rajasthan 5,89,27,316 Tamil Nadu 5,19,43,998 Telangana 2,78,42,983 Uttar Pradesh 11,50,88,781 Uttarakhand 1,07,49,035 West Bengal 6,44,11,444

(With inputs from PTI)