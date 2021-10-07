COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 43 lakh doses administered on October 6

Only 7 percent Indian adults are currently hesitant to getting inoculated against COVID-19, the lowest vaccine hesitancy level in the country so far, according to a survey. (Representational image)

More than 43.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 6, taking the total number of jabs to over 92.63 crore, per the Union Health Ministry's latest report.

On the 264th day of the vaccination drive, 21.28 lakh individuals received their first shot and 21.81 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 66.95 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 25.68 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

The study conducted by the online community platform LocalCircles received 12,810 responses from citizens - 67 percent men and 33 percent women - across 301 districts.

As much as 42 percent respondents were from tier 1, 27 percent from tier-2 and 31 percent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

> Sweden and Denmark said on Wednesday they are pausing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects.

The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that had been vaccinated. Those conditions involve an inflammation of the heart or its lining.

> The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Wednesday asked the owners and managements of all private establishments in the city, including large residential societies and commercial complexes, to restrict the entry of those who have not taken vaccine against coronavirus despite being eligible for it.

Last month, the AMC declared that people wanting to access public services and civic-run amenities, like city buses, BRTS (bus rapid transit system), swimming pools, libraries, sports complexes and various civic centres, will have to show their vaccination certificates.

Now, the same rule will be applied for people to enter private premises.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,29,44,610 Arunachal Pradesh 12,08,775 Assam 2,52,18,780 Bihar 5,92,47,916 Chandigarh 13,82,714 Chhattisgarh 1,90,45,553 Delhi 1,86,59,192 Goa 19,88,101 Gujarat 6,28,84,873 Haryana 2,37,00,145 Himachal Pradesh 85,40,177 Jammu and Kashmir 1,24,32,613 Jharkhand 1,84,66,901 Karnataka 5,75,15,292 Kerala 3,62,98,631 Madhya Pradesh 6,46,11,080 Maharashtra 8,51,98,784 Odisha 3,21,53,637 Punjab 2,01,87,618 Rajasthan 5,76,14,898 Tamil Nadu 4,97,02,064 Telangana 2,69,83,401 Uttar Pradesh 11,21,59,107 Uttarakhand 1,06,64,505 West Bengal 6,07,49,512

