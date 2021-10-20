COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 41.36 lakh jabs given on October 19, India closes in on 100 crore shots

On the 277th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 18.62 lakh people received their first shot and 22.73 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 41.36 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count to over 99.12 crore, inching close to the 100-crore mark, the Union Health Ministry update on October 20 shows.

On the 277th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 18.62 lakh people received their first shot and 22.73 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive has picked pace over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99 core on October 19, the Union health ministry said. More than 37 lakh (37,92,737) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it said.

- Highlighting that the nation is close to administering a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Centre has urged states and Union Territories to focus on increasing the coverage of the second dose.

- India will soon create history by achieving the target of vaccinating over 100 crore people against COVID-19, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said in Mumbai. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said vaccination was going on on a war footing in and she attributed the pace to teamwork.

- COVID-19 vaccines and prior coronavirus infections can provide broad immunity against other, similar coronaviruses, according to a study. The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, build a rationale for universal coronavirus vaccines that could prove useful in the face of future epidemics.

-India India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the COVAX global sharing platform, two sources told Reuters on October 19, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine. The world's biggest vaccine maker resumed exports of COVID-19 doses this month for the first time since April. India has sent about 4 million to countries such as neighbouring Bangladesh and Iran, but none to COVAX.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the day singled out Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical and biotech company Wockhardt for praise among companies behind the country's successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,77,28,693 Arunachal Pradesh 12,60,846 Assam 2,65,46,907 Bihar 6,30,50,262 Chandigarh 14,33,021 Chhattisgarh 2,03,05,796 Delhi 1,97,70,761 Goa 20,84,722 Gujarat 6,73,60,662 Haryana 2,49,12,575 Himachal Pradesh 88,03,652 Jammu and Kashmir 1,39,01,180 Jharkhand 1,93,60,799 Karnataka 6,13,46,876 Kerala 3,74,80,054 Madhya Pradesh 6,67,91,915 Maharashtra 9,23,34,244 Odisha 3,46,67,537 Punjab 2,14,35,538 Rajasthan 6,07,81,180 Tamil Nadu 5,34,97,377 Telangana 2,90,59,717 Uttar Pradesh 12,08,84,032 Uttarakhand 1,09,49,457 West Bengal 6,82,34,821

