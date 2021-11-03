MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 41.16 lakh jabs given on November 2

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination camp for transgenders at the Government Women Hospital in Jalna

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
On the 291st day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 15.90 lakh people received their first shot and 25.25 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

On the 291st day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 15.90 lakh people received their first shot and 25.25 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

India administered more than 41.16 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 107.29 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 3.

On the 291st day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 15.90 lakh people received their first shot and 25.25 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination camp for transgenders at the Government Women Hospital in Jalna on November 2. He said this was the second such camp being organised in the state, the first one being in Mumbai. He said transgenders should not be discriminated against and the state government was ensuring that its health services were all inclusive.

- With a large portion of the population yet to get inoculated in Odisha, the state government launched a campaign on the day to motivate people to come forward for full COVID-19 vaccination of two doses, a health department official said. The drive – ‘Har Ghar Dastak’- aims at tracing non-vaccinated people with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who will conduct door-to-door visits in villages and prepare a list.

- The Centre's vaccination scheme has created two classes of citizens in India - those who got COVAXIN, whose movements are restricted, and those who received COVISHIELD and can go anywhere -- Kerala High Court said on the day. The observation by Justice PV Kunhikrishnan came during the hearing of a man's plea for a third jab of an internationally recognised vaccine so that he can go abroad for work.

- A woman attacked an Uttar Pradesh health department team that had gone to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals in a locality under Shikohabad area in Firozabad on the day, officials said.

- At least 22 states and union territories have reopened schools for all students after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic while over 92 percent of the teaching personnel in India have been vaccinated, the Union Education Ministry said on the day. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the day reviewed the reopening of schools and called for restoring normalcy in educational institutions in view of rapid inoculations in the county.

Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,37,27,413
Arunachal Pradesh13,17,323
Assam 2,85,77,794
Bihar6,87,84,688
Chandigarh14,77,814
Chhattisgarh 2,23,19,056
Delhi2,05,71,479
Goa 21,86,122
Gujarat 7,13,43,955
Haryana 2,59,79,588
Himachal Pradesh92,50,981
Jammu and Kashmir1,48,43,608
Jharkhand2,08,05,268
Karnataka6,57,07,180
Kerala3,92,82,094
Madhya Pradesh7,11,81,127
Maharashtra9,87,93,874
Odisha3,78,64,130
Punjab2,22,82,921
Rajasthan 6,29,11,251
Tamil Nadu5,91,41,521
Telangana 3,28,71,808
Uttar Pradesh13,23,80,795
Uttarakhand1,14,68,624
West Bengal7,95,90,498
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 3, 2021 10:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.