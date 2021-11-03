COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 41.16 lakh jabs given on November 2

On the 291st day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 15.90 lakh people received their first shot and 25.25 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

India administered more than 41.16 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 107.29 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 3.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination camp for transgenders at the Government Women Hospital in Jalna on November 2. He said this was the second such camp being organised in the state, the first one being in Mumbai. He said transgenders should not be discriminated against and the state government was ensuring that its health services were all inclusive.

- With a large portion of the population yet to get inoculated in Odisha, the state government launched a campaign on the day to motivate people to come forward for full COVID-19 vaccination of two doses, a health department official said. The drive – ‘Har Ghar Dastak’- aims at tracing non-vaccinated people with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who will conduct door-to-door visits in villages and prepare a list.

- The Centre's vaccination scheme has created two classes of citizens in India - those who got COVAXIN, whose movements are restricted, and those who received COVISHIELD and can go anywhere -- Kerala High Court said on the day. The observation by Justice PV Kunhikrishnan came during the hearing of a man's plea for a third jab of an internationally recognised vaccine so that he can go abroad for work.

- A woman attacked an Uttar Pradesh health department team that had gone to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals in a locality under Shikohabad area in Firozabad on the day, officials said.

- At least 22 states and union territories have reopened schools for all students after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic while over 92 percent of the teaching personnel in India have been vaccinated, the Union Education Ministry said on the day. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the day reviewed the reopening of schools and called for restoring normalcy in educational institutions in view of rapid inoculations in the county.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,37,27,413 Arunachal Pradesh 13,17,323 Assam 2,85,77,794 Bihar 6,87,84,688 Chandigarh 14,77,814 Chhattisgarh 2,23,19,056 Delhi 2,05,71,479 Goa 21,86,122 Gujarat 7,13,43,955 Haryana 2,59,79,588 Himachal Pradesh 92,50,981 Jammu and Kashmir 1,48,43,608 Jharkhand 2,08,05,268 Karnataka 6,57,07,180 Kerala 3,92,82,094 Madhya Pradesh 7,11,81,127 Maharashtra 9,87,93,874 Odisha 3,78,64,130 Punjab 2,22,82,921 Rajasthan 6,29,11,251 Tamil Nadu 5,91,41,521 Telangana 3,28,71,808 Uttar Pradesh 13,23,80,795 Uttarakhand 1,14,68,624 West Bengal 7,95,90,498

(With inputs from PTI)