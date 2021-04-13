COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 40 lakh people get jabbed on second day of 'tika utsav', 10.85 crore shots administered so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image)

As many as 40,04,521 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 12, the second day of 'tika utsav', according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. The 'tika utsav' (vaccine festival) refers to the COVID-19 vaccination drive between April 11 and 14.

More than 10.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 12, while 34,55,640 beneficiaries received their first shot and 5,48,881 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in Delhi in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhi's Health Department on April 12. As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,80,147 people had got their first shot, while the rest 3,65,118 had also got the second dose, according to the latest health bulletin.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought an additional 50 lakh doses of COVID vaccine from the Centre on the day, saying that the state had sufficient stocks only for the next three days.

> Noting that Odisha has not been able to observe "Tika Ustav" properly due to "low and uncertain" supply of vaccines, the state government urged the Centre on the day to urgently provide it at least 25 lakh doses of vaccines as an emergency measure. This was stated by Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister NK Das, who wrote the second letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in less than seven days.

> Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has requested PM Modi to allow emergency use of all the vaccine candidates having required clearances and called for expanding vaccination of people on the basis of need and exposure rather than age.

> Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chandigarh on the day, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated. Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month.

> Batting for coronavirus vaccine for all, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the day said that it is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life. He said this as part of "SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll" campaign launched by the party on social media, demanding COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens to protect them from the virus.

> India's drug regulator has granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country, according to sources.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 39,13,719 Arunachal Pradesh 1,44,244 Assam 15,31,037 Bihar 49,54,731 Chandigarh 1,22,941 Chhattisgarh 44,62,959 Delhi 22,35,927 Goa 1,88,088 Gujarat 94,98,866 Haryana 25,26,694 Himachal Pradesh 10,51,232 Jharkhand 24,29,885 Karnataka 64,07,325 Kerala 50,98,184 Madhya Pradesh 62,47,108 Maharashtra 1,05,29,376 Odisha 43,56,095 Punjab 19,38,988 Rajasthan 99,25,581 Tamil Nadu 38,81,778 Telangana 22,92,129 Uttar Pradesh 93,59,564 Uttarakhand 13,62,066 West Bengal 82,26,026

