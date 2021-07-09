COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 40 lakh doses administered in India on July 8

On the 174th day of the vaccination drive on July 8, 40.23 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India.(Representative image: Reuters)
More than 40.23 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 8, the Union Health Ministry's latest data suggested. With that, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country inched closer to the 37-crore mark.
On the 174th day of the nationwide vaccination drive on July 8, 40,23,173 doses were administered.
Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of the vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the health ministry said.
Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group with he first dose, it added.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> Sanofi and GSK have received approval for their Phase 3 clinical study in India to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The global, randomised, double-blind phase 3 study will include more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older across sites in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America, Sanofi said.
> As many as 1.58 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on July 8, according to data available on CoWIN portal. The numbers saw a major increase from the day before's figures when only 22,360 vaccine doses were given, of which 11,789 beneficiaries received their first dose, according to data shared by the Delhi government.
> The government on July 8 said it is "actively pursuing" the enhancement of COVID-19 vaccine availability through imports and reiterated that its current focus is on purposing domestic production towards its vaccination programme. During an online media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India hopes that individual countries would increasingly recognise made-in-India vaccines.
"Let me reiterate that our current focus continues to be on purposing domestic production towards India's domestic vaccination programme," he said.
- Pfizer plans to ask US regulators to authorise a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on July 8, based on evidence of greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
> British transport minister Grant Shapps is expected to set out the details of a plan to scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers who return from medium risk countries later on July 8, in what will be a huge boost for airlines. Current rules state that those returning to Britain from what before the pandemic were its top destinations, Spain, France, the United States and Italy, have to self-isolate for 10 days, severely dampening demand for travel.
> Eighty percent of COVID-19 cases in India are reported from 90 districts of which 14 are in the northeastern states, the Union Health Ministry said on July 8 and underlined that "the second wave is not yet over and we should not let our guard down".Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,67,15,916
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 6,79,744
|Assam
|77,30,326
|Bihar
| 1,80,69,390
|Chandigarh
|5,86,654
|Chhattisgarh
|1,01,90,910
|Delhi
|86,79,784
|Goa
|10,47,488
|Gujarat
|2,73,47,218
|Haryana
|96,58,333
|Himachal Pradesh
| 42,20,208
|Jharkhand
|75,49,823
|Karnataka
|2,49,42,188
|Kerala
| 1,52,21,414
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,32,12,479
|Maharashtra
|3,57,73,148
|Odisha
|1,32,76,053
|Punjab
| 81,15,937
|Rajasthan
|2,61,23,089
|Tamil Nadu
| 1,72,43,531
|Telangana
| 1,21,06,186
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,60,73,523
|Uttarakhand
|48,36,523
|West Bengal
| 2,36,12,973