COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 40 lakh doses administered in India on July 27

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 40.02 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 27, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 44.61 crore.

On the 193rd day of the vaccination drive on July 27, 26.19 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.82 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has told BJP MPs that COVID-19 vaccination for children is likely to start soon, sources said. During the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Mandaviya said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on in full swing in the country. Currently, only those who are 18 or above are eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. Very soon a vaccine is expected for children and inoculation for them will start, the sources quoted the minister as telling the MPs.

- The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to inform about its COVID-19 vaccination drive which is going on in the jails here on the existing inmates and the new comers. The high court asked the government to file an affidavit highlighting the authorities' plan for administering second dose on the prisoners.

- The Supreme Court has sought the responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking rehabilitation and vaccination of beggars and vagabonds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court, which made it clear that it would not take an "elitist view" that no beggars should be allowed on the streets as this is a socio-economic problem, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter.

- The government has informed Parliament that till July 16 it has sent communications to HLL, the procurement agency, for buying about 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said a team of officials deals with various issues related to the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from foreign manufacturers and is in continuous dialogue with them.

- With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala and there being an acute shortage of vaccines in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he will be asking the central government to provide more vaccine doses before Onam. The chief minister said the state would be asking for more vaccines as the five lakh doses expected to be received by July 28 would be used by July 30.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,09,28,545 Arunachal Pradesh 8,26,897 Assam 1,02,36,253 Bihar 2,31,15,431 Chandigarh 7,71,657 Chhattisgarh 1,15,77,572 Delhi 97,79,440 Goa 12,86,117 Gujarat 3,21,89,491 Haryana 1,12,10,455 Himachal Pradesh 50,20,337 Jharkhand 91,35,931 Karnataka 2,94,18,505 Kerala 1,89,42,966 Madhya Pradesh 2,90,72,495 Maharashtra 4,23,52,467 Odisha 1,58,13,159 Punjab 92,98,892 Rajasthan 3,08,45,538 Tamil Nadu 2,17,30,273 Telangana 1,42,74,501 Uttar Pradesh 4,57,17,456 Uttarakhand 56,16,096 West Bengal 2,83,33,619

