COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 4.87 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 11

Over 75.05 lakh people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)

A total of 75,05,010 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,54,370 sessions held till 8 am on February 12, the 28th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 11, 4,87,896 beneficiaries were vaccinated till evening through 11,314 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 1,09,748 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,78,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Forty-seven cases of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 7 pm on the 27th day of the vaccination drive.

According to the health ministry, India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark.

Follow our LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

>> Arunachal Pradesh State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 21,122 health and frontline workers have so far received the vaccine shots. Seven cases of adverse events following immunisation have been reported.

>> The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated in Assam so far has reached 117,232. Meanwhile, 6,630 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

>> Mizoram State immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said 11,046 health workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the official, 27,000 frontline workers have registered their names for the vaccination, and the government will soon commence the inoculation drive for them.

>> In Uttar Pradesh, out of the 207,382 beneficiaries targeted for COVID-19 vaccination nearly 49 percent were inoculated, officials said. The government has appealed to all frontline workers to come for vaccination. "On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and Covaxin were administered. Till 9 pm 1,01,454 personnel were vaccinated which is 48.9 percent of the target of 2,07,382," an official statement issued here said. The next session for vaccination will be held on February 12 and 18 in all districts, it said.

>> In Mumbai, according to a BMC official, 5,707 beneficiaries - 1,989 healthcare professionals and 3,718 frontline workers - were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 23 centres in the city on Thursday. With this, the number of beneficiaries rose to 101,364.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:
S. No.State/UTBeneficiaries vaccinated
1A & N Islands3,454
2Andhra Pradesh3,43,813
3Arunachal Pradesh14,322
4Assam1,17,607
5Bihar4,48,903
6Chandigarh7,374
7Chhattisgarh2,33,126
8Dadra & Nagar Haveli2,698
9Daman & Diu1,030
10Delhi1,62,596
11Goa11,391
12Gujarat6,45,439
13Haryana1,90,390
14Himachal Pradesh72,191
15Jammu & Kashmir93,570
16Jharkhand1,74,080
17Karnataka4,77,005
18Kerala3,33,560
19Ladakh2,761
20Lakshadweep920
21Madhya Pradesh4,87,271
22Maharashtra6,08,573
23Manipur15,944
24Meghalaya11,642
25Mizoram11,046
26Nagaland8,371
27Odisha3,83,023
28Puducherry4,780
29Punjab97,668
30Rajasthan5,90,990
31Sikkim8,316
32Tamil Nadu2,11,762
33Telangana2,70,615
34Tripura59,438
35Uttar Pradesh7,63,421
36Uttarakhand97,618
37West Bengal4,53,303
38Miscellaneous84,999
Total75,05,010

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

(With inputs from PTI)
first published: Feb 12, 2021 12:43 pm

