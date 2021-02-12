COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 4.87 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 11

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)

A total of 75,05,010 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,54,370 sessions held till 8 am on February 12, the 28th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 11, 4,87,896 beneficiaries were vaccinated till evening through 11,314 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 1,09,748 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,78,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Forty-seven cases of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 7 pm on the 27th day of the vaccination drive.

According to the health ministry, India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

>> Arunachal Pradesh State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 21,122 health and frontline workers have so far received the vaccine shots. Seven cases of adverse events following immunisation have been reported.

>> The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated in Assam so far has reached 117,232. Meanwhile, 6,630 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

>> Mizoram State immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said 11,046 health workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the official, 27,000 frontline workers have registered their names for the vaccination, and the government will soon commence the inoculation drive for them.

>> In Uttar Pradesh, out of the 207,382 beneficiaries targeted for COVID-19 vaccination nearly 49 percent were inoculated, officials said. The government has appealed to all frontline workers to come for vaccination. "On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and Covaxin were administered. Till 9 pm 1,01,454 personnel were vaccinated which is 48.9 percent of the target of 2,07,382," an official statement issued here said. The next session for vaccination will be held on February 12 and 18 in all districts, it said.

>> In Mumbai, according to a BMC official, 5,707 beneficiaries - 1,989 healthcare professionals and 3,718 frontline workers - were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 23 centres in the city on Thursday. With this, the number of beneficiaries rose to 101,364.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3,454 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,43,813 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,322 4 Assam 1,17,607 5 Bihar 4,48,903 6 Chandigarh 7,374 7 Chhattisgarh 2,33,126 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2,698 9 Daman & Diu 1,030 10 Delhi 1,62,596 11 Goa 11,391 12 Gujarat 6,45,439 13 Haryana 1,90,390 14 Himachal Pradesh 72,191 15 Jammu & Kashmir 93,570 16 Jharkhand 1,74,080 17 Karnataka 4,77,005 18 Kerala 3,33,560 19 Ladakh 2,761 20 Lakshadweep 920 21 Madhya Pradesh 4,87,271 22 Maharashtra 6,08,573 23 Manipur 15,944 24 Meghalaya 11,642 25 Mizoram 11,046 26 Nagaland 8,371 27 Odisha 3,83,023 28 Puducherry 4,780 29 Punjab 97,668 30 Rajasthan 5,90,990 31 Sikkim 8,316 32 Tamil Nadu 2,11,762 33 Telangana 2,70,615 34 Tripura 59,438 35 Uttar Pradesh 7,63,421 36 Uttarakhand 97,618 37 West Bengal 4,53,303 38 Miscellaneous 84,999 Total 75,05,010

(With inputs from PTI)