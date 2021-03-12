COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 4.8 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 11

Representative image: Reuters

More than 2.61 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 11, the 55th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 4,80,740 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 4,02,138 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 78,602 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The tally of those vaccinated for coronavirus has reached 23,54,261 in Maharashtra, a health official said on March 11. Of 23,54,261 persons, 3,31,312 have received their second dose while rest are the recipient of the first dose, the official added.

> Two health department officials have tested coronavirus positive in Jalna district of Maharashtra days after they were given the second dose ofCOVID-19 vaccine, an official said on the day. These two district health officials had taken the second jab a few days back. However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

> At least 150 commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), a federal contingency force, received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the jumbo facility in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on the day, an official said.

> The Centre said on the day that the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 percent of the doses.

> The Union Health Ministry has clarified that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in any state in the country so far. Responding to a question on the Rajasthan government's claim that there is a shortage in COVID-19 vaccine stock, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the central government regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs and their consumption on a daily basis.

> The Maharashtra government has allowed all COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state to operate round-the-clock if they have adequate staff, to speed up the immunisation drive in the state.

> Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, a senior official said on the day. Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 9,81,721 Arunachal Pradesh 53,386 Assam 5,08,981 Bihar 11,79,290 Chandigarh 45,417 Chhattisgarh 7,79,548 Delhi 6,90,432 Goa 56,843 Gujarat 21,73,745 Haryana 4,61,696 Himachal Pradesh 2,14,288 Jharkhand 4,89,014 Karnataka 11,83,958 Kerala 13,46,252 Madhya Pradesh 12,87,974 Maharashtra 23,98,401 Odisha 10,20,207 Punjab 3,30,945 Rajasthan 25,11,418 Tamil Nadu 12,05,185 Telangana 6,23,634 Uttar Pradesh 19,59,312 Uttarakhand 3,07,971 West Bengal 20,92,262

