COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 4.8 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 11

More than 2.61 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.
On March 11, the 55th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 4,80,740 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 4,02,138 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 78,602 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> The tally of those vaccinated for coronavirus has reached 23,54,261 in Maharashtra, a health official said on March 11. Of 23,54,261 persons, 3,31,312 have received their second dose while rest are the recipient of the first dose, the official added.
> Two health department officials have tested coronavirus positive in Jalna district of Maharashtra days after they were given the second dose ofCOVID-19 vaccine, an official said on the day. These two district health officials had taken the second jab a few days back. However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, he said.
> At least 150 commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), a federal contingency force, received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the jumbo facility in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on the day, an official said.
> The Centre said on the day that the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 percent of the doses.
> The Union Health Ministry has clarified that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in any state in the country so far. Responding to a question on the Rajasthan government's claim that there is a shortage in COVID-19 vaccine stock, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the central government regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs and their consumption on a daily basis.
> The Maharashtra government has allowed all COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state to operate round-the-clock if they have adequate staff, to speed up the immunisation drive in the state.
> Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, a senior official said on the day. Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,81,721
|Arunachal Pradesh
|53,386
|Assam
|5,08,981
|Bihar
| 11,79,290
|Chandigarh
|45,417
|Chhattisgarh
| 7,79,548
|Delhi
|6,90,432
|Goa
| 56,843
|Gujarat
| 21,73,745
|Haryana
| 4,61,696
|Himachal Pradesh
|2,14,288
|Jharkhand
|4,89,014
|Karnataka
| 11,83,958
|Kerala
| 13,46,252
|Madhya Pradesh
|12,87,974
|Maharashtra
|23,98,401
|Odisha
| 10,20,207
|Punjab
|3,30,945
|Rajasthan
|25,11,418
|Tamil Nadu
|12,05,185
|Telangana
|6,23,634
|Uttar Pradesh
|19,59,312
|Uttarakhand
|3,07,971
|West Bengal
|20,92,262