COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 38.78 lakh jabs administered in India on July 15

More than 38.78 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 15, according to the Union Health Ministry's report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 39.53 crore.

Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the health ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country's prime minister said, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue. Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout of the call released by his office.

> Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are yet to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccines in India, news agency ANI has said. The government had in April cleared the way for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to bring their vaccines to India. While Moderna applied and received emergency use authorisation in India, no deal has been signed with the remaining two companies.

> Some Covid vaccination centres in the national capital are likely to be shut on July 16 as the city may run out of jabs. Delhi had 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin and only 19,500 doses of Covishield till Thursday morning, according to a bulletin by the government. It said only 20 percent of Covaxin stocks are used for administering the first dose in view of limited stocks and irregular delivery cycles.

> West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 15 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in supply of COVID-19 vaccines, as she insisted that her government wanted to inoculate a substantial part of the population before the third wave sets in. In a two-page letter, Banerjee said that the state, as per the intimation of the health ministry, has been allocated 73 lakh doses of vaccine for July.

> The CBIC has put in place a COVID-19 Vaccine Response Team (CVRT) at air cargo/courier terminals which will function as a single point of contact for all such clearances and ensure that vaccines are given instant delivery upon arrival, the Finance Ministry said. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has put in place a COVID Response Plan (CRP) for speedy clearances of COVID-19 vaccines at all major airports.

> The Centre has launched a campaign to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination among tribal people with focus on dispelling myths, misconceptions and fear about vaccines by involving traditional leaders and local influencers. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will implement the campaign, which started from Bastar in Chhattisgarh and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, in association with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states/UTs in the country and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,81,30,235 Arunachal Pradesh 7,47,033 Assam 85,44,204 Bihar 1,97,87,365 Chandigarh 6,55,179 Chhattisgarh 1,06,72,604 Delhi 91,86,905 Goa 11,55,882 Gujarat 2,87,62,502 Haryana 1,02,58,793 Himachal Pradesh 44,73,721 Jharkhand 80,19,120 Karnataka 2,66,14,608 Kerala 1,63,60,272 Madhya Pradesh 2,50,16,969 Maharashtra 3,82,68,323 Odisha 1,40,17,091 Punjab 85,88,190 Rajasthan 2,75,00,622 Tamil Nadu 1,87,32,015 Telangana 1,29,62,591 Uttar Pradesh 3,95,20,085 Uttarakhand 50,92,621 West Bengal 2,52,73,615

(With inputs from PTI)