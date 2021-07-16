MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 38.78 lakh jabs administered in India on July 15

So far, 39,53,43,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India, the health ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
On the 181st day of the vaccination drive on July 15, 38,78,078 beneficiaries received jabs. Representative image

More than 38.78 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 15, according to the Union Health Ministry's report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 39.53 crore.

On the 181st day of the vaccination drive on July 15, 38,78,078 beneficiaries received jabs, taking the total number of doses administered to 39,53,43,767, as per the health ministry data.

Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the health ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September, the country's prime minister said, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue. Justin Trudeau made the remarks in a call with Canadian provincial leaders, according to a readout of the call released by his office.

> Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are yet to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccines in India, news agency ANI has said. The government had in April cleared the way for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to bring their vaccines to India. While Moderna applied and received emergency use authorisation in India, no deal has been signed with the remaining two companies.

> Some Covid vaccination centres in the national capital are likely to be shut on July 16 as the city may run out of jabs. Delhi had 2,38,580 doses of Covaxin and only 19,500 doses of Covishield till Thursday morning, according to a bulletin by the government. It said only 20 percent of Covaxin stocks are used for administering the first dose in view of limited stocks and irregular delivery cycles.

> West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 15 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in supply of COVID-19 vaccines, as she insisted that her government wanted to inoculate a substantial part of the population before the third wave sets in. In a two-page letter, Banerjee said that the state, as per the intimation of the health ministry, has been allocated 73 lakh doses of vaccine for July.

> The CBIC has put in place a COVID-19 Vaccine Response Team (CVRT) at air cargo/courier terminals which will function as a single point of contact for all such clearances and ensure that vaccines are given instant delivery upon arrival, the Finance Ministry said. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has put in place a COVID Response Plan (CRP) for speedy clearances of COVID-19 vaccines at all major airports.

> The Centre has launched a campaign to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination among tribal people with focus on dispelling myths, misconceptions and fear about vaccines by involving traditional leaders and local influencers. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will implement the campaign, which started from Bastar in Chhattisgarh and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, in association with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states/UTs in the country and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,81,30,235
Arunachal Pradesh7,47,033
Assam 85,44,204
Bihar 1,97,87,365
Chandigarh6,55,179
Chhattisgarh 1,06,72,604
Delhi 91,86,905
Goa11,55,882
Gujarat2,87,62,502
Haryana1,02,58,793
Himachal Pradesh 44,73,721
Jharkhand 80,19,120
Karnataka2,66,14,608
Kerala1,63,60,272
Madhya Pradesh2,50,16,969
Maharashtra3,82,68,323
Odisha1,40,17,091
Punjab 85,88,190
Rajasthan 2,75,00,622
Tamil Nadu1,87,32,015
Telangana 1,29,62,591
Uttar Pradesh 3,95,20,085
Uttarakhand 50,92,621
West Bengal2,52,73,615

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Covishield #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Jul 16, 2021 10:01 am

