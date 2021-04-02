COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 36 lakh people get the jab on April 1, 6.87 crore shots given so far

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)
As many as 36,71,242 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in India in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on April 2, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include those above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections.
More than 6.87 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 7 am on April 2, the ministry said.
More than 33,65,597 beneficiaries were given the first shot in the past 24 hours, while 3,05,645 people received their second doses, according to the data.
The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination has been open to everyone above the age of 45.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163. The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.
> The Centre on April 1 said both public and private sectors will administer coronavirus vaccines on all days of April, which has a string of holidays coming up, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Centre has written to all states and UTs and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID jabs to the coronavirus centres on all days of the month, including gazetted holidays.
> Pfizer and BioNTech said on April 1 their vaccine is around 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a new variant called B.1.351 is circulating.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|27,35,502
|Arunachal Pradesh
|93,159
|Assam
|10,83,743
|Bihar
|30,45,053
|Chandigarh
|81,080
|Chhattisgarh
|21,77,113
|Delhi
|13,36,753
|Goa
|1,20,405
|Gujarat
|61,65,176
|Haryana
|17,01,800
|Himachal Pradesh
|5,77,581
|Jharkhand
|16,22,995
|Karnataka
|39,46,936
|Kerala
|34,90,134
|Madhya Pradesh
|37,35,986
|Maharashtra
|65,19,976
|Odisha
|26,14,183
|Punjab
|9,20,846
|Rajasthan
|60,05,903
|Tamil Nadu
|31,14,623
|Telangana
|13,58,395
|Uttar Pradesh
|56,97,787
|Uttarakhand
|7,39,961
|West Bengal
|54,19,269