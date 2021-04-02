English
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 36 lakh people get the jab on April 1, 6.87 crore shots given so far

From April 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been opened to everyone above the age of 45.

Moneycontrol News
April 02, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

As many as 36,71,242 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in India in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on April 2, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include those above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections.

More than 6.87 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 7 am on April 2, the ministry said.

More than 33,65,597 beneficiaries were given the first shot in the past 24 hours, while 3,05,645 people received their second doses, according to the data.

The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination has been open to everyone above the age of 45.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163. The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.

> The Centre on April 1 said both public and private sectors will administer coronavirus vaccines on all days of April, which has a string of holidays coming up, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Centre has written to all states and UTs and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID jabs to the coronavirus centres on all days of the month, including gazetted holidays.

> Pfizer and BioNTech said on April 1 their vaccine is around 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a new variant called B.1.351 is circulating.

Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh27,35,502
Arunachal Pradesh93,159
Assam10,83,743
Bihar30,45,053
Chandigarh81,080
Chhattisgarh21,77,113
Delhi13,36,753
Goa1,20,405
Gujarat61,65,176
Haryana17,01,800
Himachal Pradesh5,77,581
Jharkhand16,22,995
Karnataka39,46,936
Kerala34,90,134
Madhya Pradesh37,35,986
Maharashtra65,19,976
Odisha26,14,183
Punjab9,20,846
Rajasthan60,05,903
Tamil Nadu31,14,623
Telangana13,58,395
Uttar Pradesh56,97,787
Uttarakhand7,39,961
West Bengal54,19,269
(With inputs from agencies)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Apr 2, 2021 09:25 am

