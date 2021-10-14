MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 35 lakh doses given on October 13

On the 271st day of the vaccination drive, 16.45 lakh individuals received their first shot and 19.20 lakh their second dose.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.11 crore people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 27.70 crore are fully vaccinated. (Image: AP)

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.11 crore people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 27.70 crore are fully vaccinated. (Image: AP)

India administered more than 35.66 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on October 13, taking the total number of jabs past 96.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On the 271st day of the vaccination drive, 16.45 lakh individuals received their first shot and 19.20 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.11 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.70 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, 45 days for the next 10 crore and 29 days to reach the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Let's check out some key developments related to vaccination:

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

> India has resumed a small amount of exports of Covid-19 vaccines and will step on the gas in the next few months as domestic stocks build up and most of its own large population is inoculated, Reuters reported citing officials.

One million shots of Covaxin produced by Indian company Bharat Biotech were shipped to Iran last week, the Indian embassy in Tehran said.

Vaccines have also been sent to Nepal, a government source told the news agency, adding that the effort is focused on neighbouring nations.

> Ensuring equitable vaccines for all is a key to the global economic recovery but it faces a significant challenge, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told her G-20 counterparts on October 13.

In her remarks at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Sitharaman said that for the global economic recovery, it was essential to keep up the support, build resilience and enhance productivity and structural reforms.

Here is the cumulative vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,58,77,081
Arunachal Pradesh12,45,353
Assam2,62,01,023
Bihar6,13,32,953
Chandigarh14,12,009
Chhattisgarh1,98,72,928
Delhi1,93,65,564
Goa20,46,459
Gujarat6,60,19,462
Haryana2,44,09,747
Himachal Pradesh86,66,710
Jammu and Kashmir1,34,52,389
Jharkhand1,90,35,413
Karnataka6,04,36,918
Kerala3,69,69,436
Madhya Pradesh6,58,11,918
Maharashtra9,00,63,199
Odisha3,35,46,964
Punjab2,09,40,599
Rajasthan5,95,72,752
Tamil Nadu5,25,37,833
Telangana2,84,58,911
Uttar Pradesh11,74,85,221
Uttarakhand1,08,24,627
West Bengal6,55,20,871
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India
first published: Oct 14, 2021 10:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.