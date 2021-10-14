Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 35 lakh doses given on October 13

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.11 crore people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 27.70 crore are fully vaccinated. (Image: AP)

India administered more than 35.66 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on October 13, taking the total number of jabs past 96.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On the 271st day of the vaccination drive, 16.45 lakh individuals received their first shot and 19.20 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.11 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.70 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, 45 days for the next 10 crore and 29 days to reach the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

> India has resumed a small amount of exports of Covid-19 vaccines and will step on the gas in the next few months as domestic stocks build up and most of its own large population is inoculated, Reuters reported citing officials.

One million shots of Covaxin produced by Indian company Bharat Biotech were shipped to Iran last week, the Indian embassy in Tehran said.

Vaccines have also been sent to Nepal, a government source told the news agency, adding that the effort is focused on neighbouring nations.

> Ensuring equitable vaccines for all is a key to the global economic recovery but it faces a significant challenge, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told her G-20 counterparts on October 13.

In her remarks at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Sitharaman said that for the global economic recovery, it was essential to keep up the support, build resilience and enhance productivity and structural reforms.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,58,77,081 Arunachal Pradesh 12,45,353 Assam 2,62,01,023 Bihar 6,13,32,953 Chandigarh 14,12,009 Chhattisgarh 1,98,72,928 Delhi 1,93,65,564 Goa 20,46,459 Gujarat 6,60,19,462 Haryana 2,44,09,747 Himachal Pradesh 86,66,710 Jammu and Kashmir 1,34,52,389 Jharkhand 1,90,35,413 Karnataka 6,04,36,918 Kerala 3,69,69,436 Madhya Pradesh 6,58,11,918 Maharashtra 9,00,63,199 Odisha 3,35,46,964 Punjab 2,09,40,599 Rajasthan 5,95,72,752 Tamil Nadu 5,25,37,833 Telangana 2,84,58,911 Uttar Pradesh 11,74,85,221 Uttarakhand 1,08,24,627 West Bengal 6,55,20,871

