COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 33 lakh people got jabbed on April 6; 8.7 crore shots administered so far

More than 8.7 crore beneficiaries in India have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. (Representative image)

As many as 33,37,601 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 6, according to Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. This came at a time when the country is widening the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

More than 8.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 6, while 30,08,087 beneficiaries received their first shot, 3,29,514 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Over 76,000 beneficiaries received shots of the coronavirus vaccines in Delhi on April 6 and only two of them reported adverse events, officials said. The number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 76,642, including 66,543 who received the first dose of the vaccine, according to official figures.

> Nearly 85,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered on the day to the beneficiaries on the second day of the twice-a-week 'mega vaccination day'. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the latest set of doses took the cumulative vaccine coverage figures to nearly 21 lakh. Haryana Health Department has administered 84,950 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, an official statement quoting Arora said. By adding today's figures the consolidated number will be 20,97,282 doses, he said.

> Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar appealed to the central government to provide more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state in order to control the pandemic. He also explained about the need to increase in availability of oxygen for the patients and uniform COVID-19 guidelines across the country. Sudhakar on the day participated in the Union Health Minister's VC with the Health Ministers of 11 states/union territories.

> World Bank President David Malpass has said that with the Serum Institute, India is blessed to have a major manufacturer of global vaccines and he is encouraged by the country's ramping up of its domestic vaccination programme.

> A new vaccine to protect against COVID-19, being produced in Scotland, has shown a "strong immune response" in early trials in the UK, the country's health minister.

> New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months. The report in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 32,66,611 Arunachal Pradesh 1,12,266 Assam 13,20,944 Bihar 38,85,397 Chandigarh 98,293 Chhattisgarh 32,99,718 Delhi 17,55,989 Goa 1,45,788 Gujarat 80,17,741 Haryana 20,02,989 Himachal Pradesh 7,37,077 Jharkhand 20,06,269 Karnataka 49,97,921 Kerala 40,59,464 Madhya Pradesh 46,71,069 Maharashtra 85,59,317 Odisha 35,08,480 Punjab 14,16,310 Rajasthan 78,15,333 Tamil Nadu 32,39,421 Telangana 16,17,774 Uttar Pradesh 76,41,485 Uttarakhand 10,61,735 West Bengal 68,73,489

(With inputs from PTI)