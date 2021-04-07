COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 33 lakh people got jabbed on April 6; 8.7 crore shots administered so far

More than 8.7 crore beneficiaries in India have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. (Representative image)
As many as 33,37,601 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 6, according to Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. This came at a time when the country is widening the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.
More than 8.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 6, while 30,08,087 beneficiaries received their first shot, 3,29,514 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> Over 76,000 beneficiaries received shots of the coronavirus vaccines in Delhi on April 6 and only two of them reported adverse events, officials said. The number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 76,642, including 66,543 who received the first dose of the vaccine, according to official figures.
> Nearly 85,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered on the day to the beneficiaries on the second day of the twice-a-week 'mega vaccination day'. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the latest set of doses took the cumulative vaccine coverage figures to nearly 21 lakh. Haryana Health Department has administered 84,950 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, an official statement quoting Arora said. By adding today's figures the consolidated number will be 20,97,282 doses, he said.
> Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar appealed to the central government to provide more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state in order to control the pandemic. He also explained about the need to increase in availability of oxygen for the patients and uniform COVID-19 guidelines across the country. Sudhakar on the day participated in the Union Health Minister's VC with the Health Ministers of 11 states/union territories.
> World Bank President David Malpass has said that with the Serum Institute, India is blessed to have a major manufacturer of global vaccines and he is encouraged by the country's ramping up of its domestic vaccination programme.
> A new vaccine to protect against COVID-19, being produced in Scotland, has shown a "strong immune response" in early trials in the UK, the country's health minister.
> New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months. The report in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.Here's the vaccination count in some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|32,66,611
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,12,266
|Assam
|13,20,944
|Bihar
| 38,85,397
|Chandigarh
| 98,293
|Chhattisgarh
|32,99,718
|Delhi
|17,55,989
|Goa
| 1,45,788
|Gujarat
| 80,17,741
|Haryana
|20,02,989
|Himachal Pradesh
|7,37,077
|Jharkhand
|20,06,269
|Karnataka
|49,97,921
|Kerala
|40,59,464
|Madhya Pradesh
|46,71,069
|Maharashtra
| 85,59,317
|Odisha
|35,08,480
|Punjab
|14,16,310
|Rajasthan
|78,15,333
|Tamil Nadu
| 32,39,421
|Telangana
|16,17,774
|Uttar Pradesh
|76,41,485
|Uttarakhand
| 10,61,735
|West Bengal
| 68,73,489