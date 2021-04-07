English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 33 lakh people got jabbed on April 6; 8.7 crore shots administered so far

More than 8.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India so far.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
More than 8.7 crore beneficiaries in India have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. (Representative image)

More than 8.7 crore beneficiaries in India have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. (Representative image)

As many as 33,37,601 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 6, according to Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. This came at a time when the country is widening the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

More than 8.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 6, while 30,08,087 beneficiaries received their first shot, 3,29,514 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Over 76,000 beneficiaries received shots of the coronavirus vaccines in Delhi on April 6 and only two of them reported adverse events, officials said. The number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 76,642, including 66,543 who received the first dose of the vaccine, according to official figures.

> Nearly 85,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered on the day to the beneficiaries on the second day of the twice-a-week 'mega vaccination day'. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the latest set of doses took the cumulative vaccine coverage figures to nearly 21 lakh. Haryana Health Department has administered 84,950 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, an official statement quoting Arora said. By adding today's figures the consolidated number will be 20,97,282 doses, he said.

> Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar appealed to the central government to provide more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state in order to control the pandemic. He also explained about the need to increase in availability of oxygen for the patients and uniform COVID-19 guidelines across the country. Sudhakar on the day participated in the Union Health Minister's VC with the Health Ministers of 11 states/union territories.

> World Bank President David Malpass has said that with the Serum Institute, India is blessed to have a major manufacturer of global vaccines and he is encouraged by the country's ramping up of its domestic vaccination programme.

> A new vaccine to protect against COVID-19, being produced in Scotland, has shown a "strong immune response" in early trials in the UK, the country's health minister.

> New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months. The report in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Here's the vaccination count in some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh32,66,611
Arunachal Pradesh1,12,266
Assam13,20,944
Bihar 38,85,397
Chandigarh 98,293
Chhattisgarh32,99,718
Delhi17,55,989
Goa 1,45,788
Gujarat 80,17,741
Haryana20,02,989
Himachal Pradesh7,37,077
Jharkhand20,06,269
Karnataka49,97,921
Kerala40,59,464
Madhya Pradesh46,71,069
Maharashtra 85,59,317
Odisha35,08,480
Punjab14,16,310
Rajasthan78,15,333
Tamil Nadu 32,39,421
Telangana16,17,774
Uttar Pradesh76,41,485
Uttarakhand 10,61,735
West Bengal 68,73,489

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Apr 7, 2021 08:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.