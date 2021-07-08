COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 33.81 lakh jabs administered in India on July 7; total coverage crosses 36.48 crore

On the 173rd day of the vaccination drive on July 7, 33,81,671 vaccine doses were administered.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 33.81 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 7, the Union Health Ministry's data suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 36.48 crore.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 years age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The Gujarat government has said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in the state for two more days but did not spell out the reason. The state government had halted the anti-coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday due to `Mamata Diwas', a day observed as part of the ongoing universal immunization program for pregnant women, additional chief secretary (health) Manoj Aggarwal had said earlier.

- Only 22,289 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on July 7, according to data. Delhi received 12,440 doses of Covaxin and 3,07,630 doses of Covishield on July 6. With this, Delhi has two days of vaccine stocks left, according to the vaccination bulletin.

- The Union Territory of Ladakh has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population, officials told PTI. The administration has given the first jab of Covid vaccine to the beneficiaries and covered 100 per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and 45-plus years and 18-44 years age groups, an official spokesperson said.

- People who receive COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are up to 91 percent less likely to develop the disease, according to a US study which also suggests that the preventives reduce the severity of symptoms and duration in those who still get an infection. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 30, is among the first to show the benefits of mRNA vaccines even among those who experience breakthrough infections -- testing positive after immunisation.

- Goa has achieved the milestone of administering 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. In a tweet on Tuesday, the CM said that a total of 10,06,824 doses were administered in the state till July 6. "A milestone achieved! I thank the people of Goa for their overwhelming support, and our Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare workers for their tireless efforts in the vaccination drive," Sawant said in the tweet.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,66,76,871 Arunachal Pradesh 6,67,319 Assam 77,20,596 Bihar 1,76,11,620 Chandigarh 5,80,735 Chhattisgarh 1,01,05,253 Delhi 85,20,756 Goa 10,36,104 Gujarat 2,73,40,028 Haryana 96,17,512 Himachal Pradesh 41,73,030 Jharkhand 75,15,789 Karnataka 2,47,39,593 Kerala 1,51,20,586 Madhya Pradesh 2,24,87,608 Maharashtra 3,54,45,024 Odisha 1,31,31,821 Punjab 80,91,520 Rajasthan 2,59,37,769 Tamil Nadu 1,70,94,597 Telangana 1,19,92,902 Uttar Pradesh 3,52,72,000 Uttarakhand 48,01,599 West Bengal 2,33,66,803

(With inputs from PTI)