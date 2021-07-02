COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 32.17 lakh doses administered on July 1

Zydus Cadila said on July 1 it had plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in 45-60 days [Representative image:: AP]

More than 38.17 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 1, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country inched closer to 34 crore.

"India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached nearly 34 crore (33,96,28,356), as per the 7 pm provisional report. More than 38.17 lakh (38,17,661) vaccine doses were administered on July 1, as per the 7 pm provisional report," the Health Ministry said.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals have started administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR, officials said. Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday. Around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far, a hospital spokesperson said.

- A total of 78,93,609 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, according to the Delhi government's vaccination. Over 1,46,000 people were vaccinated on July 1. Of these, 1,21,810 beneficiaries received the first dose and 24,415 were given the second dose, the bulletin stated.

- Dr Reddy's on July 1 said that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) asked the company to submit safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from the phase III clinical trial of Sputnik V in Russia to the SEC for its consideration of Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India.

- The World Health Organisation said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorised for emergency use should be recognised by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travellers. In addition to vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the WHO has also given the green light to the two Chinese jabs, made by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

- The Government clarified on July 1 that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines, and global best practices. Contrary to allegations levelled by certain sections of the media, India’s vaccine strategy does not ‘neglect the older and vulnerable population’, or ‘privilege the rich’, the GOI said in a statement.

- Zydus Cadila said on July 1 it had plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in 45-60 days, subject to regulatory approvals and manufacturing scale-up. The company has filed an application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the ZyCoV-D vaccine.

- Voicing concern over many countries failing to vaccinate their people, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for vaccinating at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September as he emphasised that vaccination is the best way to control the pandemic and reboot the global economy.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,59,85,928 Arunachal Pradesh 6,04,285 Assam 72,07,805 Bihar 1,61,18,283 Chandigarh 5,33,897 Chhattisgarh 96,52,918 Delhi 80,51,361 Goa 9,46,993 Gujarat 2,59,74,016 Haryana 90,53,061 Himachal Pradesh 39,08,985 Jharkhand 68,93,523 Karnataka 2,29,12,093 Kerala 1,42,42,696 Madhya Pradesh 2,13,08,184 Maharashtra 3,27,21,251 Odisha 1,20,55,224 Punjab 71,35,856 Rajasthan 2,48,02,324 Tamil Nadu 1,58,61,392 Telangana 1,12,40,596 Uttar Pradesh 3,16,35,304 Uttarakhand 44,46,686 West Bengal 2,20,10,117

(With inputs from PTI)