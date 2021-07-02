MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 32.17 lakh doses administered on July 1

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 33,96,28,356, the health ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Zydus Cadila said on July 1 it had plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in 45-60 days [Representative image:: AP]

Zydus Cadila said on July 1 it had plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in 45-60 days [Representative image:: AP]

More than 38.17 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 1, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country inched closer to 34 crore.

"India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached nearly 34 crore (33,96,28,356), as per the 7 pm provisional report. More than 38.17 lakh (38,17,661) vaccine doses were administered on July 1, as per the 7 pm provisional report," the Health Ministry said.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals have started administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR, officials said. Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday. Around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far, a hospital spokesperson said.

- A total of 78,93,609 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, according to the Delhi government's vaccination. Over 1,46,000 people were vaccinated on July 1. Of these, 1,21,810 beneficiaries received the first dose and 24,415 were given the second dose, the bulletin stated.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

- Dr Reddy's on July 1 said that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) asked the company to submit safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from the phase III clinical trial of Sputnik V in Russia to the SEC for its consideration of Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India.

- The World Health Organisation said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorised for emergency use should be recognised by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travellers. In addition to vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the WHO has also given the green light to the two Chinese jabs, made by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

- The Government clarified on July 1 that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines, and global best practices. Contrary to allegations levelled by certain sections of the media, India’s vaccine strategy does not ‘neglect the older and vulnerable population’, or ‘privilege the rich’, the GOI said in a statement.

- Zydus Cadila said on July 1 it had plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in 45-60 days, subject to regulatory approvals and manufacturing scale-up. The company has filed an application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the ZyCoV-D vaccine.

- Voicing concern over many countries failing to vaccinate their people, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for vaccinating at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September as he emphasised that vaccination is the best way to control the pandemic and reboot the global economy.

Here is the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,59,85,928
Arunachal Pradesh6,04,285
Assam72,07,805
Bihar1,61,18,283
Chandigarh 5,33,897
Chhattisgarh 96,52,918
Delhi80,51,361
Goa 9,46,993
Gujarat 2,59,74,016
Haryana90,53,061
Himachal Pradesh39,08,985
Jharkhand 68,93,523
Karnataka2,29,12,093
Kerala1,42,42,696
Madhya Pradesh 2,13,08,184
Maharashtra 3,27,21,251
Odisha1,20,55,224
Punjab71,35,856
Rajasthan 2,48,02,324
Tamil Nadu1,58,61,392
Telangana1,12,40,596
Uttar Pradesh 3,16,35,304
Uttarakhand44,46,686
West Bengal 2,20,10,117

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jul 2, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.