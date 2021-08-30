COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 31 lakh doses administered in 24 hours; total coverage crosses 63 crore

Representative picture: AFP

Over 31 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on August 29, the Union Health Ministry's latest report said. With that, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 63.43 crore.

On August 30, 31,14,696 beneficiaries received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, pushing India's total coverage to 63,43,81,358.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

New Zealand on August 30 reported what authorities said was the country’s first recorded death linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The board considered that the woman's death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said.

Over 10,000 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday, according to the data on CoWIN portal. The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays. According to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,85,555 doses were administered on Saturday, including 1,21,142 first doses.

Bharat Biotech, on August 29, announced the commercial launch of the first batch of Covaxin from its Chiron Behring Vaccines facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. With specialised biosafety containment facilities in Hyderabad, Malur, Ankleshwar, and Pune, Bharat Biotech said it was steadily moving towards its aim of one billion doses of annualised capacity.

The US government's top infectious disease expert says the country is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data. Dr Anthony Fauci says there's no doubt in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12. The decision is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60. It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s, and 30s. Some 2 million people more than 20 percent of the country's roughly 9 million people have received the third dose.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,89,39,289 Arunachal Pradesh 9,53,133 Assam 1,71,11,532 Bihar 3,54,54,117 Chandigarh 11,02,461 Chhattisgarh 1,39,17,909 Delhi 1,32,28,839 Goa 15,67,330 Gujarat 4,55,07,983 Haryana 1,61,91,954 Himachal Pradesh 71,97,259 Jharkhand 1,26,04,910 Karnataka 4,10,47,158 Kerala 2,81,52,494 Madhya Pradesh 4,55,27,975 Maharashtra 5,71,66,822 Odisha 2,17,94,145 Punjab 1,33,44,687 Rajasthan 4,37,13,272 Tamil Nadu 3,16,02,266 Telangana 1,77,07,481 Uttar Pradesh 7,04,81,165 Uttarakhand 83,83,321 West Bengal 3,94,41,577

(With inputs from PTI)