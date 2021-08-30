MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 31 lakh doses administered in 24 hours; total coverage crosses 63 crore

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
Representative picture: AFP

Over 31 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on August 29, the Union Health Ministry's latest report said. With that, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 63.43 crore.

On August 30, 31,14,696 beneficiaries received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, pushing India's total coverage to 63,43,81,358.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

New Zealand on August 30 reported what authorities said was the country’s first recorded death linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The board considered that the woman's death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said.

Over 10,000 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday, according to the data on CoWIN portal. The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays. According to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,85,555 doses were administered on Saturday, including 1,21,142 first doses.

Bharat Biotech, on August 29, announced the commercial launch of the first batch of Covaxin from its Chiron Behring Vaccines facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. With specialised biosafety containment facilities in Hyderabad, Malur, Ankleshwar, and Pune, Bharat Biotech said it was steadily moving towards its aim of one billion doses of annualised capacity.

The US government's top infectious disease expert says the country is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data. Dr Anthony Fauci says there's no doubt in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12. The decision is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60. It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s, and 30s. Some 2 million people more than 20 percent of the country's roughly 9 million people have received the third dose.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,89,39,289
Arunachal Pradesh 9,53,133
Assam1,71,11,532
Bihar3,54,54,117
Chandigarh 11,02,461
Chhattisgarh 1,39,17,909
Delhi1,32,28,839
Goa 15,67,330
Gujarat4,55,07,983
Haryana1,61,91,954
Himachal Pradesh71,97,259
Jharkhand 1,26,04,910
Karnataka4,10,47,158
Kerala 2,81,52,494
Madhya Pradesh4,55,27,975
Maharashtra5,71,66,822
Odisha 2,17,94,145
Punjab 1,33,44,687
Rajasthan4,37,13,272
Tamil Nadu3,16,02,266
Telangana1,77,07,481
Uttar Pradesh7,04,81,165
Uttarakhand83,83,321
West Bengal 3,94,41,577

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVAXIN #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishiled #Health #India
first published: Aug 30, 2021 10:53 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.