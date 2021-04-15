COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 31.39 lakh jabbed on fourth day of 'Tika Utsav', 11.43 crore shots given so far

India has so far approved three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZence's Covishield and Russian Sputnik V vaccine. (Image: AP)
As many as 31,39,063 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 14, the fourth day of T(vaccine festival), according to the Union Health Ministry's report. The refers to a special COVID-19 vaccination drive between April 11 and 14.
Over 11.43 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 14, 27,19,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
India has so far approved three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZence's Covishield and Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine. From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> So far, three states have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650).
> Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in the process of generating additional stability data
for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which has a storage
condition of -18 C, on 2 to 8 C. Deepak Sapra, Dr Reddys Chief Executive Officer, API and Services, told a press conference that the vaccine would be
imported in a frozen condition maintaining -18 to -22. The doses would be kept outside for 15-20 minutes before being administered to the people.
> Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on April 15 appealed to the government to make arrangements for free food and accommodation for migrant labourers and workers who are planning to return home amid a spike in coronavirus cases. She also demanded that all the needy and the poor be given the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost.
> Amid a surge in the coronavirus infection, over 300 doses of Covid vaccine have been stolen from a hospital in Jaipur, prompting authorities to lodge a criminal case against the theft. A total of 320 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin went missing from the Kanwatiya government hospital in Shastri Nagar, as per a PTI report.
> Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader informed about his health on social media on April 14. “After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following the advice of doctors. I am doing all the works virtually,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
He further asked all those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to go for COVID-19 testing and take the required precautions.
Here's the vaccination count in some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|45,63,073
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,58,211
|Assam
| 15,53,903
|Bihar
| 52,27,880
|Chandigarh
|1,30,380
|Chhattisgarh
|46,34,774
|Delhi
|23,77,014
|Goa
|2,03,223
|Gujarat
|98,67,541
|Haryana
|28,05,840
|Himachal Pradesh
| 11,57,929
|Jharkhand
|25,96,645
|Karnataka
|65,50,424
|Kerala
|52,87,484
|Madhya Pradesh
|68,90,145
|Maharashtra
|1,11,25,434
|Odisha
|45,27,911
|Punjab
|20,80,678
|Rajasthan
|1,02,24,579
|Tamil Nadu
|41,10,452
|Telangana
|24,52,956
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,00,28,839
|Uttarakhand
|14,32,077
|West Bengal
|84,43,337