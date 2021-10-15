COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 30 lakh doses given on October 14

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.26 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.88 crore are fully vaccinated. (Representative image)

India administered more than 30.26 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 14, taking the total number of jabs past 97.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On the 272nd day of the vaccination drive, 13.67 lakh individuals received their first shot and 16.58 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, 45 days for the next 10 crore and 29 days to reach the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Let's check out some key developments related to vaccination:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

> COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between 2 and 18 years of age can begin as early as next month, said Dr NK Arora, the chairman of Centre’s COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

In an interview with CNN-News18, Arora said the Centre is preparing a list of comorbidities and children suffering from those on the list will be prioritised for the jab.

> Vaccination against coronavirus at the centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday, a senior civic official said.

The civic body has a sufficient stock of vaccine doses and the inoculation will resume from Saturday, he said.

There are 374 active inoculation centres in the city, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government.