India

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 30 lakh doses given on October 14

On the 272nd day of the vaccination drive, 13.67 lakh individuals received their first shot and 16.58 lakh their second dose.

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.26 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.88 crore are fully vaccinated. (Representative image)

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.26 crore people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 27.88 crore are fully vaccinated. (Representative image)

India administered more than 30.26 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 14, taking the total number of jabs past 97.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On the 272nd day of the vaccination drive, 13.67 lakh individuals received their first shot and 16.58 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.26 crore people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 27.88 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, 45 days for the next 10 crore and 29 days to reach the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Let's check out some key developments related to vaccination:

> COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between 2 and 18 years of age can begin as early as next month, said Dr NK Arora, the chairman of Centre’s COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

In an interview with CNN-News18, Arora said the Centre is preparing a list of comorbidities and children suffering from those on the list will be prioritised for the jab.

> Vaccination against coronavirus at the centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday, a senior civic official said.

The civic body has a sufficient stock of vaccine doses and the inoculation will resume from Saturday, he said.

There are 374 active inoculation centres in the city, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government.

Here is the cumulative vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,63,33,943
Arunachal Pradesh12,46,529
Assam2,62,08,519
Bihar6,13,96,748
Chandigarh14,15,609
Chhattisgarh1,99,29,362
Delhi1,94,41,399
Goa20,52,443
Gujarat6,63,54,983
Haryana2,45,60,578
Himachal Pradesh86,92,122
Jammu and Kashmir1,35,24,250
Jharkhand1,90,47,399
Karnataka6,05,47,863
Kerala3,70,18,242
Madhya Pradesh6,59,40,236
Maharashtra9,07,46,457
Odisha3,37,88,954
Punjab2,10,71,309
Rajasthan5,97,54,846
Tamil Nadu5,25,92,619
Telangana2,84,75,300
Uttar Pradesh11,77,21,113
Uttarakhand1,08,57,588
West Bengal6,55,74,476
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India
first published: Oct 15, 2021 10:02 am

