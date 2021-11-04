COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 30.9 lakh jabs given on November 3

On the 292nd day of the COVID-19 nationwide vaccination drive, over 12 lakh people received their first shot and 18.9 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 30.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 107.63 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 4.

On the 292nd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 12 lakh people received their first shot and 18.9 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- After attending a virtual meeting chaired by PM Modi on the COVID-19 vaccination drive on November 3, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to him seeking one crore doses of vaccines and as many syringes each month, officials said. Baghel thanked PM Modi for holding the review meeting, but said the Chhattisgarh government did not get an opportunity to put forth its stand, so he was putting it in writing.

- COVID-19 vaccination drive needs to be taken door-to-door now and stressed the importance of completing the inoculation by taking the second dose, PM Modi said on the day. Cautioning against any laxity after surpassing the milestone of 1 billion vaccine doses, Modi said "a new crisis can come" and quoted a saying to assert that one should not underestimate "diseases and enemies as they should be fought till the very end".

- Bharat Biotech said on the day that the emergency use listing (EUL) granted by the World Health Organisation to its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is a significant step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab. In a tweet, the WHO said it has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin, adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by the global health body for the prevention of COVID-19.

- The COVID-19 vaccination will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai for the next four days in the wake of the festive season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day. The civic body in a statement also appealed to citizens to cooperate with it.

- Over 114 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through Centre's free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on the day. More than 14.68 crore (14,68,60,146) -- balance and unutilised -- vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,41,13,406 Arunachal Pradesh 13,21,366 Assam 2,86,59,517 Bihar 6,90,03,094 Chandigarh 14,79,199 Chhattisgarh 2,23,92,003 Delhi 2,05,93,342 Goa 21,90,034 Gujarat 7,15,26,332 Haryana 2,60,17,969 Himachal Pradesh 92,96,375 Jammu and Kashmir 1,49,35,316 Jharkhand 2,09,09,298 Karnataka 6,57,83,453 Kerala 3,93,50,279 Madhya Pradesh 7,13,35,603 Maharashtra 9,90,31,304 Odisha 3,81,32,473 Punjab 2,23,07,852 Rajasthan 6,29,72,618 Tamil Nadu 5,92,04,123 Telangana 3,31,01,351 Uttar Pradesh 13,26,95,295 Uttarakhand 1,14,78,690 West Bengal 8,01,19,480

(With inputs from PTI)