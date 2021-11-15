MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 30.2 lakh jabs on November 14

Noticing their vulnerabilities, IMA has demanded COVID-19 vaccination for all diabetes patients, including a third dose, if needed.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has administered more than 30.2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 112.34 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 15.

On the 303rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 9.57 lakh people received their first shot and 20.62 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government's national anti-coronavirus vaccination programme, reported news agency PTI citing sources on November 14. The health ministry has given a go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the inclusion of the indigenously-developed, needle-free jab in the national COVID inoculation drive and it can be introduced in the programme anytime soon.

- Noticing their vulnerabilities, IMA has demanded COVID-19 vaccination for all diabetes patients, including a third dose, if needed.

- Children aged 5 to 11 would now be eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19, Israel said on the day. The decision, announced by the Health Ministry, followed approval by an expert panel last week after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.

- Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of November 15 to deal with a surge in infections to record levels and the growing strain on intensive-care units, the government said on the day.

- Egypt’s national research body said on the day that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine. The country's acting health minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, told reporters at a press conference that it is launching clinical trials of the new vaccine. He said the trial for the vaccine, named COVI VAX will start with tens, then hundreds, and will eventually include thousands of people.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,61,02,270
Arunachal Pradesh13,51,171
Assam 3,01,65,931
Bihar7,18,14,944
Chandigarh15,13,403
Chhattisgarh2,33,38,020
Delhi2,12,56,580
Goa 22,47,292
Gujarat7,43,48,863
Haryana2,68,52,039
Himachal Pradesh98,47,849
Jammu and Kashmir1,58,15,401
Jharkhand2,19,87,096
Karnataka6,81,35,298
Kerala 4,08,51,576
Madhya Pradesh7,56,21,271
Maharashtra10,26,67,600
Odisha4,03,49,196
Punjab 2,29,09,185
Rajasthan6,43,20,957
Tamil Nadu 6,19,99,651
Telangana3,48,10,236
Uttar Pradesh14,02,34,480
Uttarakhand 1,18,50,841
West Bengal8,42,78,565
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 15, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.