COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 30.2 lakh jabs on November 14

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has administered more than 30.2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 112.34 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 15.

On the 303rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 9.57 lakh people received their first shot and 20.62 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government's national anti-coronavirus vaccination programme, reported news agency PTI citing sources on November 14. The health ministry has given a go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the inclusion of the indigenously-developed, needle-free jab in the national COVID inoculation drive and it can be introduced in the programme anytime soon.

- Noticing their vulnerabilities, IMA has demanded COVID-19 vaccination for all diabetes patients, including a third dose, if needed.

- Children aged 5 to 11 would now be eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19, Israel said on the day. The decision, announced by the Health Ministry, followed approval by an expert panel last week after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.

- Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of November 15 to deal with a surge in infections to record levels and the growing strain on intensive-care units, the government said on the day.

- Egypt’s national research body said on the day that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine. The country's acting health minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, told reporters at a press conference that it is launching clinical trials of the new vaccine. He said the trial for the vaccine, named COVI VAX will start with tens, then hundreds, and will eventually include thousands of people.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,61,02,270 Arunachal Pradesh 13,51,171 Assam 3,01,65,931 Bihar 7,18,14,944 Chandigarh 15,13,403 Chhattisgarh 2,33,38,020 Delhi 2,12,56,580 Goa 22,47,292 Gujarat 7,43,48,863 Haryana 2,68,52,039 Himachal Pradesh 98,47,849 Jammu and Kashmir 1,58,15,401 Jharkhand 2,19,87,096 Karnataka 6,81,35,298 Kerala 4,08,51,576 Madhya Pradesh 7,56,21,271 Maharashtra 10,26,67,600 Odisha 4,03,49,196 Punjab 2,29,09,185 Rajasthan 6,43,20,957 Tamil Nadu 6,19,99,651 Telangana 3,48,10,236 Uttar Pradesh 14,02,34,480 Uttarakhand 1,18,50,841 West Bengal 8,42,78,565

(With inputs from PTI)