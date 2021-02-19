COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 3.17 lakh people receive coronavirus jabs on February 18

The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first.

A total of 9,846,523 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given through 210,809 sessions held till 6 pm on February 18, the 34th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

This includes 6,234,635 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 4,64,932 HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 31,46,956 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.

On February 18, 317,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 10,159 vaccination sessions till 6 pm, the ministry said. Of these, 221,425 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 95,765 HCWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Total 32 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 percent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations. Of the 32, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 19 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

According to the health ministry, India is third globally, after the United States and the United Kingdom, in the highest cumulative vaccination numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

>> US biotech company Novavax entered into an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide 1.1 billion doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for the COVAX Facility. The vaccine doses will be manufactured and distributed globally by Novavax and Serum Institute of India (SII), the latter under an existing agreement between Gavi and SII. SII will manufacture and distribute Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in the low-, middle, and upper-middle-income countries, (LMICs, UMICs), while Novavax will supply doses primarily to high-income countries (HICs).

>> As many as 48,006 persons received coronavirus vaccine shots in Maharashtra on Thursday. Of them, 40,931 received their first dose while 7,075 received the second jab. Those who received the first dose of the vaccine included 14,673 healthcare workers and 26,258 frontline workers. Thus, the cumulative figure of those who have received the first dose in the state reached 830,345.

>> Mizoram state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 13,731 people, including 2,396 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Besides this, 1,384 healthcare workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine till Thursday.

>> In Assam, a total of 3950 health workers were administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine during the day, it said. The cumulative total of the first dose of vaccines administered so far is 134,734, while 8,021 beneficiaries have received the second dose so far for the health workers. A total 3,737 frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose in the second round of vaccination. There was no case of any adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported during the day.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 4,347 495 4,842 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,81,380 44,052 4,25,432 3 Arunachal Pradesh 17,835 2,653 20,488 4 Assam 1,34,285 6,708 1,40,993 5 Bihar 5,06,192 32,569 5,38,761 6 Chandigarh 11,381 423 11,804 7 Chhattisgarh 3,16,009 12,977 3,28,986 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4,213 110 4,323 9 Daman & Diu 1,480 94 1,574 10 Delhi 2,32,091 7,931 2,40,022 11 Goa 13,859 356 14,215 12 Gujarat 8,08,774 22,965 8,31,739 13 Haryana 2,03,215 14,498 2,17,713 14 Himachal Pradesh 87,499 4,306 91,805 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,77,795 3,756 1,81,551 16 Jharkhand 2,38,747 8,477 2,47,224 17 Karnataka 5,18,405 61,925 5,80,330 18 Kerala 3,82,345 21,665 4,04,010 19 Ladakh 3,856 290 4,146 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,05,399 0 6,05,399 22 Maharashtra 7,85,369 20,145 8,05,514 23 Manipur 35,591 901 36,492 24 Meghalaya 21,221 470 21,691 25 Mizoram 13,559 1,238 14,797 26 Nagaland 17,679 2,434 20,113 27 Odisha 4,25,379 32,497 4,57,876 28 Puducherry 7,661 454 8,115 29 Punjab 1,16,199 5,575 1,21,774 30 Rajasthan 7,47,268 15,334 7,62,602 31 Sikkim 9,952 353 10,305 32 Tamil Nadu 3,05,165 17,992 3,23,157 33 Telangana 2,79,534 55,731 3,35,265 34 Tripura 78,697 6,441 85,138 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,05,594 18,394 10,23,988 36 Uttarakhand 1,26,454 4,246 1,30,700 37 West Bengal 5,66,692 19,723 5,86,415 38 Miscellaneous 1,88,661 16,639 2,05,300 Total 93,81,591 4,64,932 98,46,523

