English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 29 lakh people get jabbed on first day of 'tika utsav', 10.45 crore shots administered so far

More than 10.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India so far.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Vaccination

Vaccination

As many as 29,33,418 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 11, the first day of 'tika utsav', according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. The 'tika utsav' (vaccine festival) refers to the COVID-19 vaccination drive between April 11 and 14.

More than 10.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 11, while 27,01,439 beneficiaries received their first shot and 2,31,979 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The opening day of the ‘Tika Ustav’ in Odisha witnessed as many as 81,169 people taking jabs at 593 sessions sites, while the state government had to shut about 900 centres on April 11 due to shortage of vaccines, triggering a blame game between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP. Though the state had on April 10 inoculated 1,13,566 citizens, the number came down to 81,169 due to non-availability of the vaccines, a senior official said.

> More than 17 lakh people in Delhi have received the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while over 3.5 lakh have got both the doses, according to data shared by the Health Department on the day. In the latest health bulletin, which also included a segment on vaccination as well, it mentioned that 20,70,868 people have been vaccinated in total till date. Out of these 17,12,109 people had got their first shot, while rest 3,58,759 had also got the second dose.

> The COVID-19 vaccination drive has hit a roadblock in West Bengal owing to shortage of doses at various medical establishments, a senior official of the state's health department said on the day. He said the central government has been apprised of the situation and more vaccines are on their way.

> Terming vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism need of the hour, AAP leader Raghav Chadha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there must be a strict India-first rule as citizens' needs must be given priority over exports to other countries.

> The Maharashtra unit of the Congress will hold protest against the BJP-ruled Centre from April 12 by beating plates and ringing bells outside those vaccination centres in the state that have been shut due to the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines, a party leader said.

> Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his wife Krishna Kumari Rai received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the day, following which he appealed to those eligible for the immunisation drive to get inoculated. The chief minister and his wife were administered 'Covishield' vaccine at STNM Hospital near Gangtok, an official said.

Here's the vaccination count in some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh38,93,003
Arunachal Pradesh 1,35,099
Assam14,98,729
Bihar47,48,226
Chandigarh 1,18,155
Chhattisgarh 43,04,100
Delhi21,45,740
Goa 1,78,390
Gujarat 92,60,284
Haryana23,82,673
Himachal Pradesh 9,83,910
Jharkhand23,60,166
Karnataka62,09,024
Kerala48,30,669
Madhya Pradesh 58,39,231
Maharashtra 1,01,92,353
Odisha42,14,184
Punjab 18,45,259
Rajasthan 97,16,352
Tamil Nadu37,15,293
Telangana 21,61,735
Uttar Pradesh88,25,419
Uttarakhand13,08,881
West Bengal79,82,640

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Apr 12, 2021 08:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.