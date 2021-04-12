COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 29 lakh people get jabbed on first day of 'tika utsav', 10.45 crore shots administered so far

As many as 29,33,418 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 11, the first day of 'tika utsav', according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. The 'tika utsav' (vaccine festival) refers to the COVID-19 vaccination drive between April 11 and 14.
More than 10.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 11, while 27,01,439 beneficiaries received their first shot and 2,31,979 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> The opening day of the ‘Tika Ustav’ in Odisha witnessed as many as 81,169 people taking jabs at 593 sessions sites, while the state government had to shut about 900 centres on April 11 due to shortage of vaccines, triggering a blame game between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP. Though the state had on April 10 inoculated 1,13,566 citizens, the number came down to 81,169 due to non-availability of the vaccines, a senior official said.
> More than 17 lakh people in Delhi have received the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while over 3.5 lakh have got both the doses, according to data shared by the Health Department on the day. In the latest health bulletin, which also included a segment on vaccination as well, it mentioned that 20,70,868 people have been vaccinated in total till date. Out of these 17,12,109 people had got their first shot, while rest 3,58,759 had also got the second dose.
> The COVID-19 vaccination drive has hit a roadblock in West Bengal owing to shortage of doses at various medical establishments, a senior official of the state's health department said on the day. He said the central government has been apprised of the situation and more vaccines are on their way.
> Terming vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism need of the hour, AAP leader Raghav Chadha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there must be a strict India-first rule as citizens' needs must be given priority over exports to other countries.
> The Maharashtra unit of the Congress will hold protest against the BJP-ruled Centre from April 12 by beating plates and ringing bells outside those vaccination centres in the state that have been shut due to the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines, a party leader said.
> Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his wife Krishna Kumari Rai received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the day, following which he appealed to those eligible for the immunisation drive to get inoculated. The chief minister and his wife were administered 'Covishield' vaccine at STNM Hospital near Gangtok, an official said.Here's the vaccination count in some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|38,93,003
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 1,35,099
|Assam
|14,98,729
|Bihar
|47,48,226
|Chandigarh
| 1,18,155
|Chhattisgarh
| 43,04,100
|Delhi
|21,45,740
|Goa
| 1,78,390
|Gujarat
| 92,60,284
|Haryana
|23,82,673
|Himachal Pradesh
| 9,83,910
|Jharkhand
|23,60,166
|Karnataka
|62,09,024
|Kerala
|48,30,669
|Madhya Pradesh
| 58,39,231
|Maharashtra
| 1,01,92,353
|Odisha
|42,14,184
|Punjab
| 18,45,259
|Rajasthan
| 97,16,352
|Tamil Nadu
|37,15,293
|Telangana
| 21,61,735
|Uttar Pradesh
|88,25,419
|Uttarakhand
|13,08,881
|West Bengal
|79,82,640