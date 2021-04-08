COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 29 lakh people get jabbed on April 7, 9 crore shots administered so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

As many as 29,79,292 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 7, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. This came at a time when the country is widening the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45, in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

More than nine crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 7, while 26,90,031 beneficiaries received their first shot and 2,89,261 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Odisha government halted COVID-19 inoculation drive in 700 centres on April 7 due to shortage of vaccines and moved the Centre seeking immediate supply of 25 lakh Covishield doses.

> Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka has inoculated over 50 lakh people, said the Health Department on the day. A total of 50,16,695 vaccinations have been administered so far with the first and second dose, the department said.

> Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on the day claimed the metropolis, which is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, is running out of vaccine doses and demanded that the Centre step up supplies immediately.

> Calling for a "vaccine for all" policy, the Congress on the day picked holes in the government's vaccination and COVID strategy and alleged that a grave catastrophe awaited the country due to its "stubborn" stance.

> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the day batted for COVID-19 vaccine for all, saying every Indian "deserves the chance to a safe life".

> As COVID-19 cases in India hit a record high lending urgency to scale up vaccination, the Centre on the day allowed the jabs at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 and rejected as baseless allegations of shortage of the injection by Maharashtra and some other non-BJP ruled states. The central government also wrote to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi governments flagging below-par inoculation of eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, after they demanded that vaccination be opened to all.

> Actor-politician Nagma said on the day that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.

> PM Modi took a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi on April 8, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 33,89,990 Arunachal Pradesh 1,14,031 Assam 13,44,908 Bihar 40,26,169 Chandigarh 1,01,739 Chhattisgarh 34,27,849 Delhi 17,99,406 Goa 1,50,177 Gujarat 81,47,689 Haryana 20,36,392 Himachal Pradesh 7,78,402 Jharkhand 20,80,318 Karnataka 52,30,642 Kerala 41,49,413 Madhya Pradesh 49,73,398 Maharashtra 89,49,560 Odisha 36,17,561 Punjab 14,78,280 Rajasthan 82,87,840 Tamil Nadu 32,92,109 Telangana 16,85,242 Uttar Pradesh 78,47,622 Uttarakhand 11,14,026 West Bengal 70,55,520

(With inputs from PTI)