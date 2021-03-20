COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 27.23 lakh people given the jab on March 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative Image)

A total of 27,23,575 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 19, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

More than 4.2 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 19, 24,15,800 beneficiaries were given the first shot and 3,07,775 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.

The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 29,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on March 19, as per official data. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,540 beneficiaries received the jabs, while 12,683 senior citizens also got their first shots, a senior official said, adding that a total of 29,499 people were vaccinated across 385 sites. Two cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.

> Around 20 eligible prison inmates in Delhi have received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on the day, adding none of them has reported any adverse event so far. The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on March 18 and 13 inmates got the shot on day one, and the rest on March 19, they said. According to a senior jail official, the inmates were taken out of the jail premises for the vaccination.

> Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the day asked all private and government hospitals to offer hassle-free vaccination services for at least eight hours daily till March 31. There should be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible person aged 45 and above brings a medical record regarding co-morbidities, he directed.

> The need to change the composition of Covaxin has not been felt yet in view of good efficacy of the vaccine against mutant variants, the government told Lok Sabha on the day. There are four mutations of the COVID-19 virus in India at present -- two UK variants and one South African and Brazilian variant each, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said.

> China has said that it will study the applicability of its new rule of mandating vaccination by Chinese COVID-19 jabs to thousands of Indian students who were unable to re-join their universities in the country due to travel restrictions.

> Nepal gave emergency authorisation to India's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on the day, becoming only the third country to approve the shot, developed by Bharat Biotech and a state research institute.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 15,03,787 Arunachal Pradesh 68,198 Assam 6,27,818 Bihar 18,05,604 Chandigarh 62,242 Chhattisgarh 12,64,446 Delhi 9,37,496 Goa 86,384 Gujarat 32,71,968 Haryana 8,92,897 Himachal Pradesh 3,56,081 Jharkhand 7,32,932 Karnataka 22,84,199 Kerala 21,79,337 Madhya Pradesh 18,70,756 Maharashtra 40,60,333 Odisha 16,88,682 Punjab 5,04,116 Rajasthan 40,47,196 Tamil Nadu 19,64,650 Telangana 8,73,635 Uttar Pradesh 40,08,560 Uttarakhand 5,00,024 West Bengal 34,82,448

(With inputs from PTI)