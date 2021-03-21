COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 25.4 lakh people given the coronavirus vaccine shots on March 20

Representative image: Reuters

A total of 25,40,449 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 20, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

More than 4.46 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 20, 22,83,157 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 2,57,292 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.

The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

> Over 40 lakh people have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab in Maharashtra since the immunization drive commenced on January 16, an official said on the day.

> The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held on Sunday across Gujarat in order to increase the number of people covered, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told the Assembly. Currently, around two lakh people are vaccinated at 2,500 centres in the state on all days except Wednesday and Sunday, Patel, who holds the health portfolio, informed the House on the day.

> The cricketers, who are part of the ongoing T20 series between India and England, will not have to undergo mandatory seven-day hard quarantine ahead of the IPL as they will be transported from one bubble to another as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released on the day. The BCCI has made it clear that no individual associated with the IPL will be vaccinated as of now as the government of India has put a system in place which is currently being adhered to.

> The COVID-19 vaccine should be able to give good protection from the infection for eight to ten months, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on the day. He also said that no major side-effect of the vaccine has been recorded.

> Veteran actor Dharmendra has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 85-year-old actor shared the news of his vaccination on Twitter and urged his followers on the microblogging site to get the shot.

> Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Gurgaon on the day. Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan, a jewelry designer, took to social media to share the news about her mother getting a vaccine jab.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 16,11,084 Arunachal Pradesh 69,919 Assam 6,45,191 Bihar 19,17,945 Chandigarh 64,172 Chhattisgarh 13,40,490 Delhi 9,84,265 Goa 89,508 Gujarat 35,14,661 Haryana 9,07,478 Himachal Pradesh 3,66,502 Jharkhand 8,73,188 Karnataka 24,81,149 Kerala 22,97,176 Madhya Pradesh 22,28,256 Maharashtra 42,65,512 Odisha 17,84,847 Punjab 5,36,408 Rajasthan 42,74,213 Tamil Nadu 20,86,121 Telangana 8,95,346 Uttar Pradesh 41,26,506 Uttarakhand 5,17,251 West Bengal 36,30,910

