COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 24.55 lakh jabs given on December 5

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 24.55 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 127.93 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 6.

On the 324th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 8.71 lakh people received their first shot and 15.84 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- Over 50 percent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 5 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.61 crore. According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 percent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose.

- The Union Territory of Puducherry has made it mandatory for all persons to get the COVID-19 vaccine with an aim to achieve cent per cent coverage and said those skipping it would face penal action under law. The Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu has stated this in an order and said it would come into immediate effect.

Also read | NTAGI to consider administering 'additional' dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people

- A total of 9,01,28,038 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh till now, including 1,43,734 on the day.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential for expanding its global supplies.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 6,14,81,024 Arunachal Pradesh 14,15,188 Assam 3,41,87,847 Bihar 8,57,14,012 Chandigarh 15,97,911 Chhattisgarh 2,67,61,654 Delhi 2,32,79,034 Goa 23,31,885 Gujarat 8,28,43,905 Haryana 2,92,89,682 Himachal Pradesh 1,12,29,264 Jammu and Kashmir 1,69,21,356 Jharkhand 2,52,25,644 Karnataka 7,71,96,593 Kerala 4,38,43,472 Madhya Pradesh 9,01,55,229 Maharashtra 11,84,50,434 Odisha 4,45,23,940 Punjab 2,45,62,184 Rajasthan 7,09,94,710 Tamil Nadu 7,33,15,706 Telangana 3,89,19,668 Uttar Pradesh 16,78,06,208 Uttarakhand 1,29,75,385 West Bengal 9,46,32,997

(With inputs from PTI)