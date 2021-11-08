MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 23.84 lakh jabs given in India on November 7

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold a special mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesdays starting November 10

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has administered more than 23.84 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 108.47 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 5.

On the 296th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 8.25 lakh people received their first shot and 15.58 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with a cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major relevant developments:

- Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visited several houses in Karuvadikuppam and Muthialpet on November 7 and persuaded the residents to get the vaccine against the pandemic. She was accompanied by a team of doctors and nursing staff and met residents at their doorsteps. After getting details of the residents who have not got the jab, she ensured they got the shots by calling on them.

- The Madhya Pradesh government will hold special mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesdays starting November 10 to administer the second dose to one crore eligible persons in order to achieve 100 per cent inoculation by December 31, an official said on the day.

- More than 116.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 15.77 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

- Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to be included in the national anti-coronavirus inoculation programme this month with the Centre placing a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for one crore doses, PTI reported citing official sources. The Health Ministry is learnt to have given the go ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the indigenously developed world's first DNA-based COVID jab, which in all probability will be given to adults initially under the country's vaccination drive, sources said. ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh5,48,30,644
Arunachal Pradesh13,28,178
Assam2,89,34,877
Bihar7,07,86,722
Chandigarh 14,86,698
Chhattisgarh2,25,01,714
Delhi 2,07,37,214
Goa22,08,960
Gujarat 7,15,85,778
Haryana2,61,22,013
Himachal Pradesh 93,77,851
Jammu and Kashmir1,51,92,896
Jharkhand2,12,25,490
Karnataka6,64,69,948
Kerala3,98,13,699
Madhya Pradesh7,15,87,536
Maharashtra 9,91,73,361
Odisha 3,88,75,503
Punjab2,23,93,512
Rajasthan 6,30,12,405
Tamil Nadu5,95,53,445
Telangana3,35,97,512
Uttar Pradesh13,31,16,416
Uttarakhand1,15,11,697
West Bengal 8,08,60,218

(With inputs from PTI)

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:52 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.