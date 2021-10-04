COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 23.46 lakh doses given on October 3

On the 261st day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 13.02 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 10.43 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 23.46 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 3, taking the total number of jabs to over 90.79 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Colombian Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez held talks with senior officials of the Science and Technology Ministry and the ICMR and explored the possibility of co-production and technology transfers in the development of vaccines and pharmaceutical products. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this on October 3 as Ramirez, who is also Colombia's Vice President, wrapped up a three-day visit to India.

- With talks underway between the central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, the pharma company is learnt to have proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age. However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week, sources in the know of the developments told news agency PTI.

- Over 6.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 33,836 on the day, according to an official release.

- More than 88.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 5.38 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,22,80,743 Arunachal Pradesh 11,84,655 Assam 2,48,33,377 Bihar 5,75,55,852 Chandigarh 13,65,873 Chhattisgarh 1,85,43,770 Delhi 1,82,21,370 Goa 19,57,536 Gujarat 6,14,48,442 Haryana 2,34,00,218 Himachal Pradesh 84,48,321 Jammu and Kashmir 1,19,12,334 Jharkhand 1,80,78,079 Karnataka 5,69,41,913 Kerala 3,58,77,274 Madhya Pradesh 6,39,75,733 Maharashtra 8,36,52,225 Odisha 3,12,46,027 Punjab 1,96,26,248 Rajasthan 5,66,67,492 Tamil Nadu 4,91,43,526 Telangana 2,63,91,215 Uttar Pradesh 10,91,90,511 Uttarakhand 1,05,71,717 West Bengal 5,88,01,033

(With inputs from PTI)