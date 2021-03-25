English
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 23.03 lakh people get coronavirus shots on March 24

More than 5.31 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16

A total of 23,03,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 24, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

More than 5.31 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 24, 21,13,323 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 1,89,982 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.

The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 23,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi by 6 pm on March 24, officials said. The number of beneficiaries was less as compared to previous days as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesday and Friday, an official said. In the age bracket 45-59 years, 2,454 beneficiaries received the shots, while 10,481 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said. The second dose of vaccine was given to 6,852 people, he said, adding, 1,835 frontline workers and 1,645 healthcare workers got their first shots.

> India is unlikely to expand export of COVID-19 vaccines for the next few months as the focus shifts to domestic demand in view of spike in coronavirus infections, reported news agency PTI citing people familiar with the development. So far, India has sent 60.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to around 80 countries.

> Delhi is heading towards challenging two-three months in the wake of a resurgence in coronavirus cases, though the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to, experts said on the day.

> Food ordering platform Swiggy said on the day it would cover the entire vaccination cost for its fleet of over two lakh delivery partners across the country. This comes close to the heels of the central government's announcement on the next phase of the nationwide vaccination commencing April 1 for individuals aged 45 and above.

> AstraZeneca has said that its COVID-19 vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and completely stopped severe or critical forms of the disease, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major US trial. US health officials earlier in the week publicly rebuked the drugmaker for using "outdated information" when calculating that the vaccine was 79 percent effective.

 

Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh19,72,034
Arunachal Pradesh75,593
Assam8,37,127
Bihar22,45,036
Chandigarh69,333
Chhattisgarh 14,88,934
Delhi10,94,429
Goa 99,012
Gujarat 43,81,814
Haryana12,13,650
Himachal Pradesh4,13,195
Jharkhand13,43,628
Karnataka 30,29,544
Kerala 26,18,851
Madhya Pradesh29,32,338
Maharashtra 50,14,774
Odisha 20,22,037
Punjab 6,36,820
Rajasthan 49,94,574
Tamil Nadu24,38,253
Telangana10,50,167
Uttar Pradesh 47,56,799
Uttarakhand5,95,970
West Bengal42,50,140

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
#coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Mar 25, 2021 08:26 am

