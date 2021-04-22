COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 21, 13.23 crore shots administered so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.(Representative Image)

As many as 21.1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 21, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, more than 13.23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 21, 15.01 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 7.09 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on April 20 that the Left government would provide the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost for everyone in the State.

> The Chhattisgarh government announced on the day that free COVID-19 vaccine for all people above the age of 18 in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state government will pay for the coronavirus vaccination of people over 18 years of age, according to an official release.

> All the vaccination centres in Maharashtra's Thane city were forced to be kept shut on the day as the COVID-19 vaccine stock came to an end, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

> DMK President MK Stalin on the day expressed concern over the "differential pricing" for Covishield vaccines to be procured by the Centre and the states, calling it 'discriminatory' and urged the union government to ensure common prices for all. Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker, on the day announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

> The Maharashtra government needs to have one week's stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

> Efforts are being ramped up for massive production of COVID-19 vaccines and make them available in the shortest possible time, a top government official said on April 21, stressing that India currently has a promising pipeline of four-five vaccine candidates, while three have already been approved for emergency use. Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said a financial support of Rs 400 crore is being provided to vaccine candidates from Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova and Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal vaccine).

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 49,68,504 Arunachal Pradesh 1,90,500 Assam 18,25,312 Bihar 60,57,811 Chandigarh 1,58,565 Chhattisgarh 51,46,710 Delhi 27,87,132 Goa 2,72,843 Gujarat 1,09,38,424 Haryana 32,87,861 Himachal Pradesh 14,00,847 Jharkhand 28,77,574 Karnataka 79,58,245 Kerala 63,53,754 Madhya Pradesh 75,66,383 Maharashtra 1,32,79,970 Odisha 53,06,252 Punjab 26,58,091 Rajasthan 1,16,50,301 Tamil Nadu 49,65,949 Telangana 33,95,125 Uttar Pradesh 1,12,59,746 Uttarakhand 17,15,839 West Bengal 93,96,277

