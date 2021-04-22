MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 21, 13.23 crore shots administered so far

More than 13.23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India so far.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.(Representative Image)

As many as 21.1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 21, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, more than 13.23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 21, 15.01 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 7.09 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on April 20 that the Left government would provide the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost for everyone in the State.

> The Chhattisgarh government announced on the day that free COVID-19 vaccine for all people above the age of 18 in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state government will pay for the coronavirus vaccination of people over 18 years of age, according to an official release.

> All the vaccination centres in Maharashtra's Thane city were forced to be kept shut on the day as the COVID-19 vaccine stock came to an end, Mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

> DMK President MK Stalin on the day expressed concern over the "differential pricing" for Covishield vaccines to be procured by the Centre and the states, calling it 'discriminatory' and urged the union government to ensure common prices for all. Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker, on the day announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

> The Maharashtra government needs to have one week's stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

> Efforts are being ramped up for massive production of COVID-19 vaccines and make them available in the shortest possible time, a top government official said on April 21, stressing that India currently has a promising pipeline of four-five vaccine candidates, while three have already been approved for emergency use. Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said a financial support of Rs 400 crore is being provided to vaccine candidates from Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova and Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal vaccine).

Here's the vaccination count in some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh49,68,504
Arunachal Pradesh1,90,500
Assam 18,25,312
Bihar60,57,811
Chandigarh1,58,565
Chhattisgarh51,46,710
Delhi27,87,132
Goa2,72,843
Gujarat1,09,38,424
Haryana32,87,861
Himachal Pradesh14,00,847
Jharkhand28,77,574
Karnataka79,58,245
Kerala63,53,754
Madhya Pradesh75,66,383
Maharashtra1,32,79,970
Odisha53,06,252
Punjab26,58,091
Rajasthan1,16,50,301
Tamil Nadu49,65,949
Telangana33,95,125
Uttar Pradesh1,12,59,746
Uttarakhand17,15,839
West Bengal93,96,277

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:06 am

