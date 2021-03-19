COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22.02 lakh people given the jab on March 18

Representative image: Reuters

As many as 22,02,861 beneficiaries were vaccinated for coronavirus on March 18, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

More than 3.93 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far. On March 18, 18,32,287 beneficiaries were given the first shot and 3,70,574 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.

The second dose started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 40,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on March 18. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,892 beneficiaries received the jabs, while 18,976 senior citizens also got their first shots on the day, a senior official said, adding a total of 40,564 people were vaccinated. One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.

> Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the state was at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan. As many as 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra since the drive commenced on January 16.

> The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that nearly 4.40 lakh people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Union Territory with no reported case of extreme adverse events. This was conveyed by officials at a meeting of the union territory's steering committee chaired by chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on March 18 to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

> Sindh-born Kamla Das, who turned 100 during the height of the pandemic in Delhi last September, got her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi, her daughter said. The centenarian woman, wife of late Maj Gen (retd) Chand N Das, was born on September 3, 1920, and said the jab was "totally painless".

> A substantial number of healthcare and frontline workers in Southern Command have been given COVID-19 vaccine, The army's Southern Command said in a release. Vaccination of frontline workers serving in the Southern Command area commenced on February 8, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 14,06,055 Arunachal Pradesh 65,786 Assam 6,09,827 Bihar 17,25,381 Chandigarh 60,150 Chhattisgarh 11,93,874 Delhi 9,07,997 Goa 83,096 Gujarat 30,51,001 Haryana 8,31,953 Himachal Pradesh 3,34,837 Jharkhand 7,12,901 Karnataka 20,26,227 Kerala 20,42,372 Madhya Pradesh 18,66,138 Maharashtra 38,04,142 Odisha 15,81,336 Punjab 4,69,506 Rajasthan 37,38,737 Tamil Nadu 18,40,069 Telangana 8,32,084 Uttar Pradesh 36,68,945 Uttarakhand 4,68,393 West Bengal 31,49,350

