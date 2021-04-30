COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 20 lakh jabbed on April 28, 15.21 crore shots administered so far

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,21,05,563.

Down from 21.93 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on April 28, India gave over 20 lakh shots on April 29, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has crossed 15.21 crore. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,21,05,563, according to the 8 pm provisional report.

On April 29, a total of 20,84,931 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm, out of which 11,82,563 beneficiaries got the first dose and 9,02,368 the second dose.

India launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine. From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

Under phase 3, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1. The centre has also allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase will begin on April 28.

> The United States will send 20 million doses of its spare AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, branded as Covishield, to India. It has also agreed to divert ‘sufficient’ Millipore filters to India so that the country can boost domestic production of up to 18 million more doses of the vaccine.

> Mumbai has completely suspended COVID-19 vaccination for three days. BMC said that the city did not have adequate doses to continue inoculation. "Owing to the non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt COVID-19 vaccination centre till May 2," BMC said, adding that it was making all efforts to ensure availability of more vaccine doses.

> Ahead of the expansion of the vaccine drive for the 18-44 age group, several states have said they don't have enough jabs to begin vaccinating people above 18. So far, at least nine states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, said they will not begin phase 3 vaccination from May 1.

> Hyderabad-based COVID-19 vaccine maker Bharat Biotech announced on April 29 that Covaxin will be available at the rate of Rs 400 per dose to state governments. The company had earlier set Covaxin’s price at Rs 600 per dose for state governments.

> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 29 said the city does not have sufficient doses of vaccine to begin inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group. "At present, we don't have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it," Jain said when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group.

> Union Health Ministry has said that more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next 3 days